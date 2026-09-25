What Happens If DJ Moore Or Keon Coleman Can't Play for Bills vs. Chargers in Week 3

He's been working hard while waiting for his time to come, and it may come as soon as Sunday.

Buffalo Bills' fourth-round rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell has been a healthy scratch each of the season's first two games, but he hasn't stopped preparing.

"Just staying in your playbook, being locked in at practice, make sure you take advantage of all your reps," said Bell after Thursday's practice in Orchard Park

Bills wide receiver Skyler Bell pulls in a pass in the end zone during day four of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Monday, August 3, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With starters DJ Moore and Keon Coleman fighting injuries as the Bills prepare for a September 27 home game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Bell could be thrust into action this week.

"It's gonna be a surreal moment. I'll take it all in at first, and then once they throw me out there, it's time to go," said Bell.

DJ Moore, Keon Coleman miss practice

Both Moore and Coleman were non-participants at Thursday's practice in Orchard Park, putting their Week 3 availability in question.

Moore, who is dealing with an AC joint sprain, appears to be the more likely of the two to play. He practiced, in a limited capacity, on Wednesday, and sounded optimistic while addressing reporters afterward.

"Felt great. Still gotta go through some things, but we gonna be good," said Moore.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Trainers attend to Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) after an apparent injury during the first half against the Detroit Lions at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Coleman has missed back-to-back practices after rolling the same ankle that bothered him back during the summer. Although he finished out the Bills' win over the Detroit Lions on September 17, Coleman started the new practice week on the injury report.

Missing one, or both, would be a blow to the Bills' offense, requiring someone like Bell to step up and pick up the slack. Moore made five receptions for 100 yards in Buffalo's Week 1 win. Coleman led all Bills' wide receivers in Week 2 with 55 snaps and six receptions.

It seems as if Moore will be available to some extent, but Coleman could be out come Sunday.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) makes a catch against Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during the second half at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What Skyler Bell adds to Bills' offense

Bills' quarterback Josh Allen has thrown touchdown passes to four different receivers with the offense totaling a league-high 77 points over the first two games. Unsurprisingly, Bell hungers for a taste of the action.

"Seeing how explosive and dynamic we are, I'm excited. I want to be a part of it. I want to add my abilities to the offense. See what we can do," said Bell.

Finishing his collegiate career with the Connecticut Huskies, Bell led all DI FBS players by making 101 receptions in 2025. In his lone preseason appearance this past August, he made seven catches for 49 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Skyler Bell (13) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Devan Boykin (40) after making a catch in the second quarter preseason game at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Skyler's a baller. His feel for the game is amazing. His ability to burst after the catch," said Bills' veteran Khalil Shakir.

In an impressive development, Bell has already earned the confidence of one of the offense's respected leaders.

"Regardless of the situation, he's going to approach everything the same," said Shakir. "Skyler is one of the hardest working guys I know, and he's been that. He's going to continue to do that. He's been doing that this week as well."

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes the touchdown against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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