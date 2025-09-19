Terrel Bernard saves Bills from embarrassment with late-game interception
With an uneasy feeling creeping through Highmark Stadium late in Thursday night's game, Bills Mafia could increasingly sense that the impossible was suddenly plausible. The plucky Miami Dolphins, who came in 0-2 and 12.5-point underdogs to the Buffalo Bills, were driving for the potential tying touchdown with only three minutes remaining.
Then, out of nowhere, linebacker Terrel Bernard saved the game, saved some embarrassment and saved the Bills' perfect 3-0 start.
On 1st-and-10 at Buffalo's 21-yard line, Bernard stepped in front of Dolphins' receiver Jaylen Waddle and intercepted Tua Tagvailoa's pass at the 17 to help preserve the tougher-than-expected 31-21 victory.
"It's a play we saw on tape," Bernard said after the game on Prime. "I had to get it."
On a night when the Dolphins moved the ball and kept it too close for comfort, the Bills' defense finally made a play. Rookie fourth-round draft pick Deone Walker hurried Tagovailoa's throw with pressure up the middle, and Bernard created the only turnover of the game.
"I had some color coming up the middle in my face," Tagovailoa said of the play. "But the defender made a great play. I think 10 out of 10 times, given that look, I'd try to fit that ball in there."
The Bills won a division game by 10 points without their "A" game. Finally, Bills Mafia can exhale.
