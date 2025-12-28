Bills’ key defender injured during Week 17 matchup, ruled out vs. Eagles

The Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles are facing off in an ugly Week 17 showdown, and one of the most important defenders won't be able to play in the second half. Star linebacker Terrel Bernard, who suffered a calf injury late in the second quarter, was ruled out of the remainder of the game.

The second-to-last regular-season game at Highmark Stadium has been impacted by the nasty weather, with heavy rain making for a sloppy first half. That included a terrible turnover by Josh Allen while trying to throw the ball under heavy pressure.

That play led to the only touchdown of the first half, with the Eagles going into the intermission with a 13-0 lead. Despite the deficit, the Bills' defense has played well overall. That becomes more difficult, however, with Bernard out.

Bernard has been downgraded to OUT for the game. https://t.co/zkhwbcFWDy — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 28, 2025

Bernard is one of the leaders on this defense, evidenced by the four-year, $50 million extension signed this offseason. A third-round pick in 2022, Bernard has 65 tackles on the season with three pass defenses and one interception.

Terrel Bernard's 100-tackle streak will end this season

Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Bernard has struggled to stay healthy this season, missing four games. With just one week left in the season, his streak of back-to-back 100-tackle campaigns will come to an end.

The Baylor product had 143 tackles with 6.5 sacks during a breakout season in 2023. He followed that up with 104 tackles and a sack in 2024, while missing four games.

This season, Bernard hasn't had the same numbers we've grown accustomed to. Still, he's one of the leaders on the defense and his absence could be problematic as the Bills look to come back against the Eagles.

Bills' AFC East dominance could be ending this week

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambles against Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship and linebacker Jalyx Hunt. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

More important than Bernard's 100-tackle mark is the five-year reign as AFC East champions. Buffalo is in danger of seeing their dominance end, with the New England Patriots set to clinch the division with a Buffalo loss.

Even if the Bills come back and win in Week 17, they'll need to win their finale and get some help.

