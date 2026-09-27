Former NFL Offensive Lineman Heaps Praise on Bills' DT Deone Walker

The Buffalo Bills are looking for their third win of the season as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3. As is always the case, their offense has been getting plenty of attention for their wins, with Josh Allen starting out of the season on an MVP pace.

Defensively, there have been some hiccups, with Jim Leonhard's unit surrendering 31 points in each of the first two games. They have been good situationally, however, coming up with key stops when they're needed most.

One player who has been instrumental in that is second-year defensive tackle Deone Walker, who is in the midst of a breakout campaign. Walker was especially disruptive against the Detroit Lions, even though he recorded just one tackle.

Deone Walker made life miserable for Jared Goff

Despite the limited stats, Walker impressed former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger, who said he was "around the quarterback all night long" on Thursday Night Football. He was especially impressed with the way he threw Juice Scruggs out of his way with ease.

"He was all around the quarterback all night long. He just refused to be blocked. Scruggs, just throws him. There he comes right at Goff right there. Just dumps him like it's putting the trash out on Sunday night. He was a force. 6'7, 335 pounds, chasing Goff all over the place," Baldinger says.

Baldinger also broke down a play where Walker chucked Penei Sewell to the side, saying it didn't matter who was trying to stop him, Walker was determined to assert his dominance.

"It didn't matter who was in front of him. He was getting after the quarterback and stopping the run."

Deone Walker wasn't taking any plays off

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker reacts after a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What was most impressive, however, was how Walker didn't let the score impact him. Buffalo had a significant lead late in the game, which is when Walker had his best drive. Instead of packing it in with the game likely already won, Walker batted down passes on consecutive plays to shut the door on any hopes for a miracle comeback.

"Here he comes right at Goff. Blocks that ball. Next play. Now, he's not done. Fourth quarter right here. And blowout win. Like, you just watch him getting that big paw up right there. Bats down another ball. Just remember the name. Deone Walker, Kentucky. Just a giant of a man. And active as hell."

A fourth-round pick in 2025 out of Kentucky, Walker has emerged as one of the tone-setters on the Buffalo defense. He's in line for another big outing this Sunday, with the Chargers coming in with a banged up offensive line. As Baldinger said, they better have a good plan, or Walker will create even more impressive highlights.

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