Patriots' Injury Situation Spirals in Bills' Favor With Two Key Starters Ruled Out
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It’s no secret: the New England Patriots are struggling in many areas, especially on the injury front, heading into Sunday’s AFC East matchup with the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
And, on Friday afternoon, those issues became even more glaring for Buffalo’s divisional counterpart as Patriots’ head coach Mike Vrabel ruled out starting cornerback Christian Gonzalez and starting interior defensive lineman Christian Barmore ahead of the pivotal matchup with the Bills this weekend in Orchard Park.
Barmore and Gonzalez are both dealing with apparent shoulder injuries.
“Both those guys—Barmore and Gonzalez—will be out. That’ll be the only ones that will have the ‘OUT’ designation,” head coach Mike Vrabel said to reporters in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Friday.
“There will be some others listed as questionable, I’m sure, later.”
Huge hole in Patriots’ defense
Gonzalez, who recently signed a record-breaking contract last month, and Barmore, who signed a massive four-year, $84 million extension of his own with the team back in 2024, are two of New England’s more prominent figures on defense, and the news of their upcoming absence is certainly troubling for the spiraling Super Bowl runner-ups from this past February.
Considering all of the recent injuries, as well as a string of bad play, things are looking bleak for the Patriots heading into Week 4, and the loss of Gonzalez and Barmore will make the situation that much more difficult for Vrabel’s squad come Sunday.
That’s good news for Buffalo, however, as a victory would give first-year head coach Joe Brady’s cast of characters a massive three-game advantage over New England heading into the second week of October, as well as a head-to-head tiebreaker in hand moving forward this fall.
That’s nothing to take lightly, and it’s what makes the outlook so poor for the Patriots despite all of last season’s unexpected success.
Buffalo will undoubtedly be looking to take control of this situation the team has been fortunately afforded, and not having to deal with two of the Patriots’ top defenders makes the task just a little less daunting.
Certain Bills’ players need to capitalize on matchup with backups
Yes, New England is down right now, but that can quickly change with a win in Western New York over the Bills.
With that in mind, players like running back James Cook III, as well as outside receivers D.J. Moore, Keon Coleman, and Joshua Palmer, will need to take full advantage of their matchups on Sunday.
With Gonzalez and Barmore in the lineup, the Patriots have allowed just 170 passing yards per game so far this season, which currently ranks second in the NFL, and they’ve also only given up 108.3 yards (17th) per game on the ground.
Needless to say, with those two players not on the field this weekend, the running and passing lanes should be a little less congested in Western New York than they would be otherwise.
So, like has been stated many times this week, the Bills need to capitalize . . . or possibly pay the price later on this season.
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John W. Green is a contributor for Bills ON SI after previously working for USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s Bills Wire, as well as the Buffalo FAMbase blog. He is a former sports reporter for the Press-Republican daily newspaper in New York’s Champlain Valley covering local high school, collegiate, and semi-professional sports for three counties. A former associate sports editor for SUNY Plattsburgh’s student-run newspaper, Cardinal Points, which was inducted into the Associated Collegiate Press H.O.F. in 2010, John covered the school’s 2014 D-III NCAA national champion women’s hockey team. John is also the editor of BILLieve in Buffalo on Medium.com. He has a bachelor’s degree in newspaper and multimedia journalism from SUNY Plattsburgh.Follow JGreen_PRsports