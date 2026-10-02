Bills Emerge as Extreme Favorites in Week 4 NFL Expert Pick Roundup

Week 4 will mark the first AFC East matchup of the year for the Buffalo Bills as they host the New England Patriots.

Buffalo enters the weekend with a record of 3-0, which means Joe Brady is off to an impressive start to his career. He's already the first coach in franchise history to begin his career with a 3-0 mark and as Bills On SI's John Green wrote, he's the fifth-youngest coach in NFL history to begin his career with that mark.

Brady's ultimate goal isn't winning in the regular season, of course, with the Bills' being eyed as Super Bowl contenders. That path becomes more likely if Buffalo can secure homefield advantage and winning their division can help them obtain that goal. That's why this game is so important as they look to push the 2025 AFC East champs to the back of the line.

With the stage set. here's a look at who the experts believe will win this weekend as the Bills take on the Patriots.

Jeremy Bergman: Bills

Brooke Cersosimo: Bills

Gennaro Filice: Bills

Bobby Kownack: Bills

Dan Parr: Bills

Gennaro Filice shared his reasoning for selecting the Bills, and the comparison in pointer per drive was his strongest reasoning.

"What is the best representation of New England’s well-documented offensive struggles? I’m partial to one simple statistic that has made the rounds this week: In 30 offensive drives this season, the Patriots have scored 29 points. For comparison’s sake, the Bills have logged 32 offensive drives … and scored 101 points," Filice wrote.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye calls out signals prior to the snap against the Buffalo Bills. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Bowen: Bills

Mike Clay: Bills

Jeremy Fowler: Bills

Dan Graziano: Bills

Kalyn Kahler: Bills

Pamela Maldonado: Bills

Eric Moody: Bills

Jason Reid: Bills

Ben Solak: Bills

Lindsey Thiry: Bills

Seth Wickersham: Bills

Moe Moton: Patriots

Brad Gagnon: Patriots

Wes O'Donnell: Patriots

Ian Hanford: Bills

Gary Davenport: Bills

Kristopher Knox: Bills

Brent Sobleski: Bills

Pete Prisco: Bills

Jared Dubin: Bills

Ryan Wilson: Bills

John Breech: Bills

Tyler Sullivan: Bills

Dave Richard: Bills

Jamey Eisenberg: Bills

Final expert tally and my prediction

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen passes the ball against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The experts are nearly unanimous in predicting Buffalo will win this one, which is understandable considering how vastly different each team has been performing.

Bills: 27

Patriots: 3

Buffalo is coming off their sloppiest performance of the year, and while they still got the win, they will be focused on fixing the fumndamentals this weekend. That doesn't bode well for the Patriots. Look for Josh Allen and the Bills' offense to play a clean game while the Buffalo defense forces Drake Maye and the Pats into multiple turnovers.

Final score: Bills 34, Patriots 13

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