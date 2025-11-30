4 Bills' player props bet on Josh Allen torching Steelers' bottom-ranked pass defense

The Buffalo Bills will be a bit short-handed offensively when they take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on November 30 at Acrisure Stadium, but it shouldn't be anything that the reigning NFL MVP can't handle.

Although he'll be protected by two backup offensive tackles, Bills' quarterback Josh Allen faces a seemingly favorable matchup against a Steelers' defense (364.5) that ranks in the NFL's Bottom 5. No team allows more pass yards (258.7) per game than Pittsburgh.

Although it won't be easy, I'm siding with Allen in this one, and here are four player prop bets that rely on the superstar quarterback being able to exploit a vulnerable defense. All odds are posted by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change.

Josh Allen

3+ touchdown passes (+341)

As unscientific as it may seem, the law of averages suggests that Allen rebounds from his rare touchdown-less performance last time out against the Houston Texans. Some may shy away from this prop since Allen has only twice thrown three touchdown passes in the season's first 11 games, but I like the matchup.

While the Bills' receivers aren't an intimidating bunch by any means, the Steelers rank last in the NFL as a pass defense. In his last two games against the Steelers, Allen has completed three and four touchdown passes, respectively.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes the ball during the second half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Khalil Shakir

70 receiving yards (+198)

Shakir could get more looks than usual this week with the Bills missing both starting offensive tackles. The thought is Allen will look to get rid of the ball quickly, targeting Shakir on flanker screens or quick hitters in the middle of the field.

The sure-handed Shakir caught eight of 10 targets for 110 yards in the Week 12 loss to Houston. He's averaging seven catches per game over his last three road appearances.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) runs against Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) in the second half at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

James Cook

15+ receiving yards (+107)

Cook just missed hitting this number against the Texans, finishing with three receptions for 13 yards. Although the Bills don't target their RB1 as a receiver as frequently as they probably should, he could prove to be a reliable safety valve for Allen against the Steelers' pass rush.

After a four-game stretch where he earned only two total targets, Cook has been thrown to at least three times in each of the past three games.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III runs with teh ball after catching a short pass from quarterback Josh Allen during second half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gabe Davis

Anytime touchdown (+425)

What better way for Allen to celebrate Davis signing to the active roster this week than to find his old friend for a touchdown?

In Davis's first game back as a practice squad elevation in Week 11, Allen tried to connect with the veteran on a quick slant at the goal line, but the ball was thrown too hard. He completed a deep ball to Davis down near the goal line in the fourth quarter against the Texans, but the receiver was able to get only one foot down in bounds.

It's only a matter of time before the two hook up on a scoring play again. Over his four years with the Bills prior to leaving for Jacksonville, Davis averaged 6.7 TD receptions per regular season.

Oct 9, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) makes a one handed catch for a touchdown over Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) in the second quarter | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

