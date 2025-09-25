Bills have sneaky disadvantage vs. huge underdog Saints
The Buffalo Bills, on paper, look like they are on the verge of dismantling the New Orleans Saints in Week 4. But as a team, they have an issue that could get exposed a bit in this matchup.
The Bills' secondary is not what it once was. While it is encouraging to see Tre'Davious White back in the lineup, the loss of first-round pick Maxwell Hairston and play of returning starters like Christian Benford and Taylor Rapp has been concerning.
What's even more concerning is that the Saints come to Buffalo with a pretty viable receiving corps. Chris Olave is a multi-time 1,000-yard receiver. Rashid Shaheed is a legit deep threat with top-end speed. Juwan Johnson is one of the most underrated tight ends in football. Alvin Kamara is one of the best receiving backs the NFL has ever seen.
So, the issues Buffalo has on the backend could play a factor in what should be an easy matchup.
And we don't have to go back too far. Receivers have had success against the Bills' secondary. In Week 1, Zay Flowers went nuclear, posting seven receptions for 143 yards and a score. DeAndre Hopkins also burned Christian Benford for a touchdown in that season-opening instant classic.
While Buffalo looked a lot stronger in the win against the Jets, there were a few signs of issues against the Dolphins. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle both scored, making it the first time since October of 2023 that the Miami duo scored in the same game.
And, of course, NOLA is coming off a dreadful 44-6 loss to the Seahawks in Week 3. So, there's evidence that this group can be slowed down.
But the Seattle defense and the Bills' D are in two different places, respectfully. If they are to keep this hot start to the 2025 season going, they will need to hold down the sneaky good Saints receivers in the process.
