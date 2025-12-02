Kay Adams gives Buffalo Bills surprising review and Super Bowl prediction

It wasn't the prettiest win, but the way the Buffalo Bills defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13 was effective.

Buffalo kept the ball on the ground, running the ball 51 times for 249 yards. James Cook was the workhorse, gaining 144 yards on 32 attempts while helping the offense keep possession for 41:59.

While there will remain calls for more fireworks, Kay Adams believes this is the formula that can get the Bills to the Super Bowl.

"They can win the Super Bowl like this. I think Buffalo, they have uncovered what they need to do and what they can do as a formula to make me think they can win a Super Bowl. The Bills ran the ball 51 times. Banged-up O-line, doesn't matter. 32 of those were to James Cook, a stud, a best friend of the show. He was their leading receiver on the day. Keep doing that, too," Adams said.

"They drew up a bunch of stuff for Josh, design runs-wise. Everything funneled through running backs and tight ends. 32 of Josh's yards were to receivers. 32. It was unbelievable. It was absolutely perfect. The second-highest time of possession in all of Bill's history happened yesterday. They were bullies out there. They were imposing their will. Joey Bosa made so many game-breaking plays. Not a coincidence this defense showed out when the offense was playing amazing, complementary football, and they were on the field a lot. But the Bills can win like this, and I like their chances. I feel more comfortable than I maybe ever had about the Bills under Josh Allen than I do right now."

Running the ball will become even more important for Bills down the stretch

As the season rolls along, the ability to run the ball is going to be paramount for the Bills. They not only play in a cold climate, but will also be on the road against the New England Patriots in Week 15 and the Cleveland Browns in Week 16.

Oftentimes, those games are won by the more physical team, which is exactly what the Bills were on Sunday. If they can continue to play that way, Adams is right to have high hopes.

