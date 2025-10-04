Bills vs. Patriots expert predictions for Week 5: It isn't a sweep for Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will meet up for an AFC East showdown in Week 5 in Orchard Park with both teams flying high following their respective results in Week 4.
The Patriots absolutely crushed the lowly Carolina Panthers, 42-13, improving to 2-2 and showing they are at least better than the cellar-dwellers in this league, which is progress from last season.
Meanwhile, the Bills are a perfect 4-0 after a messy win over the New Orleans Saints last week. Now, as the weeks progress, the Bills are getting closer to welcoming back some injured players, with guys like Ed Oliver, Matt Milano and Spencer Brown all potentially returning for the contest against the Pats.
This will be the 132nd meeting all time between the two teams. The Patriots hold the all-time advantage with a 79-51-1 record against Buffalo, but the script has flipped since Tom Brady left. Since then, Buffalo is 8-3 versus New England, including 5-1 at home.
Based on their respective starts to the season, you can probably already guess which way our expert picks round-up is going to go overall, but we're interested to see if there's a single expert picking the Pats.
ESPN
- Stephania Bell: Bills
- Matt Bowen: Bills
- Mike Clay: Bills
- Jeremy Fowler: Patriots
- Dan Graziano: Bills
- Kalyn Kahler: Bills
- Pamela Maldonado: Bills
- Eric Moody: Bills
- Jason Reid: Bills
- Lindsey Thiry: Bills
- Seth Wickersham: Patriots
CBS Sports
- Pete Prisco: Bills
- Cody Benjamin: Bills
- Jared Dubin: Bills
- Ryan Wilson: Bills
- John Breech: Bills
- Tyler Sullivan: Bills
- Dave Richard: Bills
- Jamey Eisenberg: Bills
Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: Bills 34, Patriots 27
Iyer: "The Patriots' offense is hitting its expected stride with Josh McDaniels revving up Drake Maye and weapons who are suddenly looking better overall. They'll be ready to play tough for Mike Vrabel in this tough division test, but in the end, Josh Allen and James Cook will be too much for a defense that isn't as good on the road."
Number of experts picking Bills: 18
Number of experts picking Patriots: 2
