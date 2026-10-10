Bills vs. Rams Expert Pick Roundup: Buffalo Faces Uphill Battle in Week 5

Week 5 will feature the Buffalo Bills in primetime as they visit the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

Buffalo is coming off a frustrating loss to the New England Patriots, and things won't be any easier for them this week. Los Angeles comes into the game with a record of 2-2, but they're still one of the top contenders in the league and were just one game shy of making the Super Bowl in 2025.

A win would do wonders for the Bills' confidence, but can they pull that off? Here's a look at what some of the experts believe will happen as we check out several outlets to see who is favored to win this matchup.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Bowen: Bills

Mike Clay: Bills

Jeremy Fowler: Rams

Dan Graziano: Bills

Kalyn Kahler: Bills

Pamela Maldonado: Rams

Eric Moody: Rams

Jason Reid: Rams

Ben Solak: Rams

Lindsey Thiry: Rams

Seth Wickersham: Rams

Jeremy Bergman: Rams

Brooke Cersosimo: Rams

Gennaro Filice: Bills

Bobby Kownack: Bills

Dan Parr: Rams

Dan Parr gave his reasoning for picking the Rams, and he was focused on the Buffalo defense being unable to deal with the high-powered Los Angeles offense.

"We saw last week that the Bills have a get-right defense for quarterbacks, with Buffalo allowing Drake Maye to have his best game of the season -- by far -- after a horrendous start to 2026. I’m counting on Matthew Stafford to shake off his struggles (6:6 TD-INT ratio) against a defense that doesn’t appear up to the challenge of covering Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. The Bills rank among the bottom 10 in scoring and total defense, while Los Angeles ranks among the top 10 in both categories," Parr wrote.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford celebrates after an interception against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prisco's Pick: Rams 34, Bills 33

"This is one of the best games of the week. The Bills are coming off a tough loss to the Patriots, while the Rams rallied to beat the Eagles. Look for a lot of points in this one as Josh Allen and Matt Stafford have big games. In the end, the Rams will make the plays late to win it," Prisco wrote.

Gary Davenport: Bills

Brad Gagnon: Bills

Kris Knox: Rams

Moe Moton: Rams

Brent Sobleski: Bills

Wes O'Donnell: Bills

Ian Hanford: Rams

Final expert tally and my prediction

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman celebrates after making a catch against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rams: 14

Bills: 10

The experts are high on the Rams in this one, and it's easy to see why. Los Angeles hasn't looked like the team we thought they would be, but they played well down the stretch against the Philadelphia Eagles to pull off a big win on the road last week.

Now, they're at home, and they get to face a team that has to travel across the country. Throw in the fact that Buffalo hasn't played exceptionally well over the past two weeks, and it seems like a game they could wind up losing.

There's also the fact that Joe Brady is still a young head coach, and Sean McVay is a Super Bowl winner who knows how to exploit a team's weaknesses. That said, this Rams team doesn't look like the juggernaut we're used to, and the Bills will be focused following their loss to the Pats. That's why I see them pulling off an upset on the road.

Final score: Bills 28, Rams 23

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