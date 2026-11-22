Talk about polar opposites!



The Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers are co-owners of the best record in the league with an 8-1 mark.

The Miami Dolphins are tied for the worst record in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans at 1-8.

The Bills lead the NFL in points per game. Quarterback Josh Allen and running back James Cook are having monster seasons. Meanwhile, only the Chargers are managing fewer points per contest than Jeff Hafley’s Dolphins.

On Sunday, the Dolphins are seeking their first road victory in this series since 2016. That’s 10 consecutive losses in Orchard Park, including a 34-31 wild card loss in 2022. Meanwhile, could Brady’s team—in the midst of a five-game winning streak—possibly be looking ahead to a Thanksgiving Day showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs? Don't count on it.

Bills vs. Dolphins history

Oct 4, 1992; Orchard Park, NY, USA; FILE PHOTO; Buffalo Bills quarterback (12) Jim Kelly and Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino (13) leave the field after the Dolphins defeated the Bills 37-10 at Rich Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s a rivalry that began in 1966 when the Dolphins joined the AFL as an expansion team. Including five postseason encounters (4 won by the Bills), the ‘Fins still own a two-game lead (63-61-1) in the overall standings. However, there’s a much bigger story here.

Thanks to 20 consecutive wins by the Dolphins in this series during the entire decade of the ‘70s. Miami’s edge swelled to 34-7-1 after 42 meetings from 1966-86. Since then, the Bills have dominated by a 54-29 count. It's safe to say that Jim Kelly and Josh Allen has had a little something to do with that.

Over the past 10 seasons, Buffalo owns a 16-3 overall edge. A year ago, the clubs split their two-game set for the first time since 2022. On a Thursday night at Buffalo (Week 3), Allen and company outlasted the Dolphins, 31-21. Six weeks later in South Florida, Miami snapped a seven-game losing streak in the rivalry with an impressive 30-13 victory.

Buffalo’s ground game is cooking

74-YARD TD FOR JAMES COOK



BUFvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+

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Miami’s Kyle McCord made his first NFL start last week in the team’s 24-22 loss at Indianapolis. He threw for 209 yards and ran for a score but was sacked three times. One of the latter resulted in a fumble in the end zone recovered by the Colts for a TD. The Bills have totaled nine takeaways in their last four games.

Buffalo’s offense has produced 33 touchdowns in nine games—20 via the ground. Running back James Cook (971) is 29 yards away from a fourth consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season. The five-year pro has run for nine touchdowns—reaching the end zone at least once in each of the Bills’ last eight contests.

Keep eye on Dolphins’ CB Chris Johnson

PICK-6 FOR DOLPHINS ROOKIE CB CHRIS JOHNSON



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He was the second of two first-round picks by the Dolphins in 2026. Chris Johnson was the 27th overall selection in April, and has come up big each of the past two weeks. He’s picked off passes in consecutive games, returning a Daniel Jones’s interception for a 59-yard touchdown in last Sunday loss at Indianapolis.

Buffalo’s Josh Allen has almost as many rushing TDs (11) as aerial scores (13) in 2026. He’s also struggling with ball security again. After throwing for five scores and not committing a turnovers the first two weeks of the season, Allen has thrown eight touchdown passes, been picked off seven times and lost a fumble.

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