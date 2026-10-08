Bills' First Week 5 Injury Update: Status for DJ Moore, Christian Benford, Ed Oliver

The Buffalo Bills were missing a few key pieces when they began practicing for the October 12 primetime road game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Most notably, wide receiver DJ Moore, who is dealing with an AC joint issue, was a non-participant in the week's first practice.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Ed Oliver and slot cornerback Dee Alford, who were both banged up last time out against the Patriots, were not seen during the media-viewing portion of practice on Thursday (h/t WGR's Sal Capaccio).

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Trainers attend to Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) after an apparent injury during the first half against the Detroit Lions | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Our guys are gonna prepare. There's gonna be guys that might not practice, but you guys know how I am with that," said first-year head coach Joe Brady prior to Thursday's practice. "We're gonna do everything we can. We also have the luxury of having a full day, an extra day with that. We're gonna give some guys [the chance] all the way through to game day. Knowing that if they give us the best opportunity to win, we're gonna roll with it."

Will DJ Moore be ready for Monday Night Football?

Despite banging up his shoulder in Week 2, Moore has maintained his consecutive starts streak that dates back to December 2020. The WR1 reaggravated that injury while hitting the ground against the New England Patriots on October 4.

Moore was limited all last week for practice. The Bills will seemingly handle him with care in an effort to get him ready for game day.

"DJ's a competitor. You see the difference with us with DJ out on the football field. I think that that's natural and that's real. He is always going to do, literally, everything he can to be out there, not just for himself, but for his teammates," said Brady, who coached Moore with the Carolina Panthers in 2020 and 2021.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) is pushed out of bounds by Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Rodney Shelley (24) in the second half at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christian Benford returns

Benford's presence at Thursday's practice is certainly a positive development considering the starting cornerback did not practice at all during New England Patriots week.

Forced out in the third quarter on September 27, Benford suffered a non-contact toe injury. He was spotted wearing a walking boot in the immediate hours following the Week 3 win. On the sideline in Week 4, he was not wearing anything around the injured area.

With Benford inactive against the Patriots, Maxwell Hairston and second-round rookie Davison Igbinosun were the starters at outside cornerback. It's worth noting that Benford injured a toe last December, and returned after missing one game.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) breaks up a pass during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New injuries from Week 4 loss

Oliver was ruled questionable to return after tweaking his knee during the third quarter in Week 4, but he never re-entered the game. tweaked his knee came back to the sideline in uniform but sans helmet.

Alford suffered a second-half ankle injury. He was also tabbed questionable to return. Following the 29-26 loss, Alford spoke to reporters in the locker room.

"I'm feeling pretty good. Gotta get an MRI, see how things go. I don't really know too much right now, but I feel good. I'm a warrior, so I'm ready for whatever," said Alford.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford (23) returns an interception during the second quarter against the New England Patriots | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Brady, neither injury is expected to result in a long-term absence.

Defensive end Landon Jackson injured his knee, but returned to the game for one play wearing a brace. In a positive sign for his Week 5 availability, Jackson was seen participating with the brace on Thursday in Orchard Park.

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