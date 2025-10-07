Five takeaways from Buffalo Bills' Week 5 snap counts
The Buffalo Bills fell to the New England Patriots 23-20 on Sunday, with Buffalo's snap counts revealing several trends on both sides of the ball.
These are the five most interesting takeaways from the team's Week 5 snap percentages.
1. James Cook owns the backfield
Cook was on the field for 72% of offensive snaps, continuing his transformation into a true bell cow back. Cook has now posted back-to-back snap counts of over 70%, after only reaching that benchmark once in his career prior to this season.
2. TE rotation in full effect
You've heard of RB by committee, but the Bills are using a TE by committee approach so far in 2025. After rookie Jackson Hawes led the position group in snaps last week, it was Dawson Knox's turn to become TE1, outsnapping Dalton Kincaid by one and Hawes by 18. All three tight ends have had their turn pacing the trio in snaps, and that trend will likely continue throughout the season.
3. I am Groot
Greg Rousseau saw a season-high 70% of defensive snaps, by far the most of any edge rusher on the team. While Buffalo typically likes rotating their defensive line, Groot has posted a snap count of over 65% in four of five games to start the year, indicating that he may be on pace for a career-year in snaps.
4. Less nickel than normal
The Bills seem to be focused on transitioning away from their base nickel defense, at least at the rate that they used to run the five DB personnel. Taron Johnson was on the field for 39 of 60 defensive snaps, his third game of the year around the 2/3 mark. Johnson has played 73% of defensive snaps he's been healthy for this season, which is currently his lowest total since 2019.
5. Debut rookie plays more than expected
Third-round pick Landon Jackson made his debut on Sunday night, playing 16 snaps in the loss. Javon Solomon, who had beat him out for a jersey in the first four weeks of the season, was on the field for just three defensive snaps, while still contributing 14 on special teams. This was the first game Buffalo had all five defensive ends active, and it's notable that the rookie already outsnapped Solomon in his first game.
