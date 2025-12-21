4 Bills' player prop bets for anticipated runaway win over Browns

There's no such thing as a cupcake on the NFL schedule, but the Buffalo Bills have an opportunity to simply outclass the Cleveland Browns in Week 16.

The Bills have reached the 30-point mark eight times this season, and they should threaten to make it nine even if Cleveland boasts the NFL's third-ranked defense.

The thinking is that the Browns' defense will buckle under intensified pressure resulting from the offense's ineptitude. Cleveland's offense ranks last in yards per play (4.28), and quarterback Shedeur Sanders does not look ready for primetime.

As long as the Bills effectively account for gamewrecker Myles Garrett, Josh Allen and James Cook should have their way on Sunday. It would not be surprising if this game script resembled the Bills' 30-10 win over the New York Jets in Week 2 or the Week 8 victory over Andy Dalton and the Carolina Panthers.

Here are four player prop bets that suggest a Bills' blowout victory. All odds were posted by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change.

Dawson Knox

25+ receiving yards (+139)

Knox has always been one of Josh Allen's most-trusted targets, and the two friends have been locked in the past two weeks.

First, against the Cincinnati Bengals, the veteran tight end led the Bills in receiving by catching six of seven targets for 93 yards in the 39-34 victory. He followed up by accounting for two touchdowns and 37 yards in the December 14 comeback win over the Patriots.

Meanwhile, Knox is close to hitting two incentive marks for receptions and receiving yards, so look for Allen to take care of his friend with a couple extra targets. He has reached the 25-yard mark in five of his last seven games.

Ty Johnson

15+ receiving yards (+118)

Johnson could get a higher workload than normal if the Bills are firmly in control. At the least, he should get a few opportunities to catch the ball out of the backfield.

The Bills' third-down back has totaled at least 12 yards receiving each of last his seven games. Johnson has hit the 20-yard mark in four of those appearances.

James Cook

2+ touchdowns (+425)

The Bills shouldn't have to throw the ball much to beat the Browns, and it seems like a day when they'll lean on Cook, who shouldn't have much difficulty moving the chains.

While chasing the Bills' single-season rushing record, Cook, who is the NFL's second-leading rusher behind Jonathan Taylor, should see multiple opportunities to score in Week 16. He's posted three multi-touchdown games this far this season, including runaway wins over the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.

Cook has scored at least one touchdown in eight games this season.

Gabe Davis

Anytime touchdown (+500)

It may be easy to forget about Davis since he was a healthy scratch last week in what was a gameplan-specific decision. Bills' head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that the staff remains confident in Davis, and the quarterback likely shares that confidence in the veteran receiver.

Allen tried hitting Davis in the end zone in his first game back, but the ball was thrown too hard. In what will be the fifth appearance for Davis this season, I think he finally gets on the board again with Allen for the first time since December 23, 2023.

