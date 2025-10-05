Bills' third-round rookie making NFL debut in primetime vs. New England Patriots
Landon Jackson is ready for his close-up.
The Buffalo Bills' third-round rookie edge rusher will make his NFL debut when the Bills take on the New England Patriots in a Week 5 divisional matchup.
Jackson has been inactive for the first four weeks of the season, but was declared active by the team leading into Sunday night’s game against the Patriots.
The former Arkansas Razorback was selected with the No. 72 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft as part of a strong commitment from the Bills to repair their defensive line this season, but failed to earn a game-day jersey in each of the first four games to begin his professional career.
That streak will come to an end against New England, as Jackson is hoping to contribute for a Buffalo defensive line that is without fellow rookie, defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (knee), and DT Ed Oliver (ankle), who are both inactive for this week’s AFC East tilt due to their respective injuries. It is the first game that Sanders has missed this season, while it is the fourth straight absence for Oliver.
The 22-year-old recorded just one tackle through three preseason games, playing over 40% of the Bills’ defensive snaps in the team’s final two exhibition matchups. Jackson isn’t much of a factor on special teams, which is a significant factor that led to his inactivity over the first four weeks of the year.
RELATED: 4-leg parlay for Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots that is sure to return +4900
Buffalo and New England are set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. on NBC's Sunday Night Football.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —