Bills' MVP Josh Allen identifies James Cook's most-underrated trait

Josh Allen has a high opinion of James Cook as a teammate

Owen Klein

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen signals to running back James Cook against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium on Sept. 7, 2025.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen signals to running back James Cook against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium on Sept. 7, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Josh Allen and James Cook have been the yin and yang of the Buffalo Bills' offense since the latter was drafted in 2022, and their chemistry shows with their on-field product.

The true value in their relationship, however, may just come from their interactions when the ball is not in play, and when they're just being partners on the gridiron.

When asked about an under-appreciated attribute of Cook's game during Wednesday's post-practice presser, the reigning NFL MVP said that how good a teammate he is doesn't get looked at enough.

Josh Allen
Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) carries the ball against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"You watch him after the play, again, he's a true football player," said Allen. "He's one of the first persons there to help our guys up, he's one of the first persons in there to celebrate with the guys."

Allen also spoke on Cook's progression and his standing with the team after a lengthy hold-in before inking his big four-year, $48 million extension.

James Cook
Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills running back James Cook (4) is tackled against the Dolphins in the fourth quarter. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"As a team, we understood and we know who Jimbo is and trusted that he was doing the right things off the field," said Allen. "He'll be the first one to tell you, it's all the O-line opening the hole for him, but the way he runs the football is a rare thing and it's a beautiful thing to see."

Cook, a two-time Pro Bowler, tied three other Bills with his seventh straight game with a rushing touchdown in Thursday's 31-21 win over the Miami Dolphins, and a matchup against a reeling New Orleans Saints team could be what he needs to stand alone at the top.

Allen and Cook will be the engine that makes the Bills' season hum along, and their friendship as teammates is what makes them so effective.

Josh Allen and James Cook
Bills quarterback Josh Allen hands the ball off to running back James Cook against the Ravens at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

