Bills' comeback over Ravens looks even more significant two weeks later
The first three weeks of the 2025 NFL season have led to quite a favorable situation for the Buffalo Bills, but nothing stands to be as important to the Bills' chances of getting home-field advantage as their Week 1 comeback over the Ravens.
As fans vacated the stands in the fourth quarter on September 7, they not only missed out on one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history. They missed out on what could be the defining moment of the AFC playoff picture.
People may say that the Ravens would have won this game nine times out of 10, but the Bills were on the positive side in the end, which led to them getting the all-important head-to-head tiebreaker. It would come into play if the Bills and Ravens finished with the same regular-season record.
TRENDING: Dalton Kincaid’s breakout fuels Bills' offense, named among NFL’s biggest surprises
Now that the Ravens are 1-2 with a gut-wrenching loss to the Lions on Monday and the Bills have started 3-0, it practically means that the Bills have a two and a half-game lead over the Ravens in the AFC playoff picture.
Had the Ravens won that game in Week 1, the Bills would have been 2-1 with the Ravens without the tiebreaker, giving Baltimore a half-game lead in the race.
Even though it was one game, the Bills' win over the Ravens was basically a three-game swing. Buffalo will look to build on it in Week 4 as they face a Saints squad that appears to be overmatched and the Ravens play the three-time defending AFC champion Chiefs, who'll be desperate to avoid a 1-3 start for the first time in 10 years.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —