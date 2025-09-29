Sean McDermott updates status of Max Hairston, Tyler Bass, other Bills players on IR
Buffalo Bills' head coach Sean McDermott updated the status of Maxwell Hairston, Tyler Bass, and other players eligible to be activated from the Injured Reserve list in Week 5.
Well, sort of.
Hairston, Bass, Tylan Grable, and Gabe Davis were all placed on IR before the start of the regular season, requiring them to miss the Bills’ first four games of the year. Now entering Week 5, McDermott says it remains unclear if any member of that group is in a position to resume practicing with the team this week.
“I don’t have great word on that,” said McDermott while addressing reporters on Monday in Orchard Park. “[Head Athletic Trainer] Nate [Breske] has been working through, it’s just the day after the game at this point. So, I’m sure we’ll connect later tonight.”
The Bills are permitted to open each player’s 21-day practice window this week, which would allow them to participate in team sessions without being placed on Buffalo's 53-man roster. However, once that three-week window expires, each player would have to either be placed on the active roster — or practice squad in Davis' case — or remain on IR for the remainder of the season.
It appears the timing of such decisions for each player is what is holding the Bills back at this point.
“You want them all back as soon as possible, you just have to — there’s other parts of that conversation that are important and one thing affects another,” said the Bills' head coach. “Number one is them getting healthy enough to be back, and then two, what is the next move? The corresponding move after that.
“We have limits on the active and then limits on the game day roster as well. So that’s part of the ebbs and flows of the season, in terms of the injuries and getting players back. But also part of trying to figure out what our best 11 are, what our best 22 — whatever it is. It’s trying to continue to adjust and tweak to where we’re playing our best football.”
Hairston was placed in IR during training camp due to an LCL injury that initially required him to use crutches and now has him still donning a heavy brace on his right knee. In videos posted by reporters during last week’s practice slate, the rookie cornerback was seen increasing his activity with athletic trainers, including backpedaling and change of direction drills, along with some drills involving the football.
Bass dealt with pelvic-area soreness, which impacted his availability throughout training camp. However, he returned for the Bills’ final preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game in which he finished two of three on field goal attempts, including a miss on a 26-yard attempt. He was later placed on IR with groin and hip injuries, leading the Bills to sign his replacement, 41-year-old Matt Prater, who has made eight of nine field goal attempts through four games this season.
Grable was placed in the concussion protocol during training camp and appeared to be making progress before the start of the regular season, before being placed on IR. The 2024 sixth-round pick was expected to serve as the Bills’ swing tackle this season before he sustained a concussion. Ryan Van Demark has taken on the role in his absence, starting this past week against the New Orleans Saints in place of an injured Spencer Brown.
MORE: Bills' locker room lauds Cole Bishop's effort on game-changing INT vs. Saints
Davis was signed to the Bills’ practice squad in the days leading up to the start of the regular season, but Buffalo quickly placed him on the practice squad’s injured list to give him time to further his recovery from a knee injury that ended his 2024 season, which he spent with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“Those decisions will be made at the right time,” added McDermott. “Conversations will be had, so we’ll go forward with that in mind.”
The Bills will return to the practice field on Wednesday in preparation for a Week 5 matchup with the New England Patriots. We will find out at that time whether or not any of the aforementioned players will take a step toward a return.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —