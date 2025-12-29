What does Week 17 loss mean for Buffalo Bills' playoff positioning?

The Buffalo Bills’ latest loss to the Philadelphia Eagles definitely stings. But just how hurtful is it for their playoff push?

It depends on how one may view things. If you’re in the “Bills need homefield advantage” camp, it’s devastating. But if you’re in the “they’ve just got to get into the playoffs” camp, you’re still feeling OK.

With playoff scenarios narrowing in, let’s discuss what could be ahead for Buffalo. Week 18 pits the Bills against the Jets to close out the regular season for the final time at the old Highmark Stadium.

What’s definitive about playoffs?

This loss locked up the AFC East for the Patriots. Not only does New England have a shot at getting the AFC’s lone bye with the No. 1 seed, that means Buffalo will most likely be on the road throughout the playoffs.

Unfortunately, that means the Bills will most likely be playing their last time at the old Highmark Stadium against New York in Week 18. The only possible way for them to get any home playoff games this year would be for them to be either the No. 5 or 6 seed, to win their first two playoff games, then for the No. 6 or 7 seeds below them to also upset and play in an all-Wild Card team AFC championship game.

What’s possible for playoffs?

As the AFC playoffs currently sit, Buffalo is the No. 7 seed and is slated to see the Pats for a third time, who are the AFC's No. 2 seed at the moment.

New England sees Miami next week, and if it is to lose, the Pats could then drop to the No. 3 seed. Depending on if the Bills play starters next week and win, or sit guys down and lose, as well as seeing how the Jaguars, Chargers, Texans, Steelers, and Ravens finish, all plays a factor.

Considering Los Angeles plays top-seeded Denver in Week 18, a hot Houston team plays the battered Colts and Jacksonville hosts the three-win Titans, a win over the Jets could lock Buffalo into the No. 3 seed.

Presumably, that should match up the Bills and Jags, who Buffalo baptized last season on Monday Night Football.

What's unlikely for playoffs?

There's nothing definitive, but the matchups for Week 18 make it that much tougher for Buffalo to usurp the Texans in the No. 5 spot. So, it's unlikely that the Bills will play against the winner of the AFC North, either Pittsburgh or Baltimore.

That has to be a tough sight for the Bills since they knocked off both teams this season. In fact, Buffalo went a perfect 4-0 against the AFC North in 2025, despite coming back from deficits in all four games.

There's still a lot to be decided for what the Bills playoff run looks like. So, as the team may be doing, we all should be scoreboard watching come Week 18.

