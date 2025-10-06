Bills Central

Uncharacteristic first-half penalties holding back Bills vs. Patriots

Bills reached their average penalties-per-game mark in the first half alone

Owen Klein

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) against the Buffalo Bills.
Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) against the Buffalo Bills. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Fumbles have been an issue for the Buffalo Bills in their Sunday night game against the New England Patriots, but that's not the only reason they're trailing at halftime, 6-3.

The Bills had eight accepted penalties in the first half, and that's already eclipsed their season average of 6.3 flags per game. These include three offensive holding penalties, with two of them going against center Connor McGovern.

Meanwhile, the Patriots have had only two accepted fouls, both of them coming on their final drive of the first half.

Greg Rousseau
Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) sacks Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10). / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

TRENDING: Rodney Harrison picks Patriots to upset Bills, because of course he does

Two big penalties on Buffalo also came on said drive. The first was an unnecessary roughness call on Terrel Bernard during said drive as he lunged at quarterback Drake Maye's helmet, taking New England into Bills territory.

The latter and the biggest one yet came with four seconds left as Tre'Davious White had his back turned to the ball as Maye looked for Stefon Diggs in the end zone, which yielded a pass interference penalty. New England would take the lead into the locker room on a 19-yard Andy Borregales field goal.

If the Bills are to take the lead back and get to 5-0, they need to clean up the little things, and it starts with the penalties.

Buffalo Bills fans
Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills fans react during the first half at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Owen Klein
OWEN KLEIN

Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.