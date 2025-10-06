Uncharacteristic first-half penalties holding back Bills vs. Patriots
Fumbles have been an issue for the Buffalo Bills in their Sunday night game against the New England Patriots, but that's not the only reason they're trailing at halftime, 6-3.
The Bills had eight accepted penalties in the first half, and that's already eclipsed their season average of 6.3 flags per game. These include three offensive holding penalties, with two of them going against center Connor McGovern.
Meanwhile, the Patriots have had only two accepted fouls, both of them coming on their final drive of the first half.
Two big penalties on Buffalo also came on said drive. The first was an unnecessary roughness call on Terrel Bernard during said drive as he lunged at quarterback Drake Maye's helmet, taking New England into Bills territory.
The latter and the biggest one yet came with four seconds left as Tre'Davious White had his back turned to the ball as Maye looked for Stefon Diggs in the end zone, which yielded a pass interference penalty. New England would take the lead into the locker room on a 19-yard Andy Borregales field goal.
If the Bills are to take the lead back and get to 5-0, they need to clean up the little things, and it starts with the penalties.
