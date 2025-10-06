Rodney Harrison picks Patriots to upset Bills, because of course he does
The Buffalo Bills host their AFC East rivals, the New England Patriots, on Sunday Night Football in Week 5, and are favored to win their fifth game of the season.
Before the game, the NBC crew discussed what they expected to happen, which is the norm. Also, the norm was seeing former New England players turned analysts being biased toward their old team.
RELATED: Bills' third-round rookie making NFL debut in primetime vs. New England Patriots
While nearly everyone expects the Bills to win during their "white-out" game, Rodney Harrison and Dvin McCourty decided to go against the grain and pick New England.
Harrison played 15 years in the NFL, six of which were in New England. He played 63 games for them and won two Super Bowls. McCourty played 13 seasons, all in New England. He was part of three Super Bowl runs with the Pats.
RELATED: Stunning drone footage shows Highmark Stadium construction ahead of Bills-Patriots
While it's understandable they loved their time with the franchise, it lacks sincerity when they continually pick them to win.
As for the game itself, the Bills are debuting their NFL Rivalries Uniform, which is an icy-white look. This look has been well-received, and looks even better under the bright lights in Highmark Stadium.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —