Trading for grizzled veteran can solve Buffalo Bills' biggest issue
Brandon Beane may just have to go into "big baller mode" again this fall.
The Buffalo Bills have had difficulty with run defense during the first four weeks of the 2025 NFL season, allowing the second-most rushing yards in the league, and NFL.com's Kevin Patra highlighted it as their biggest need before the November 4 trade deadline.
"Dorian Williams has struggled and the Bills have missed too many tackles," wrote Patra. With such struggles being noted, a 14-year veteran linebacker from the Bills' previous opponents appears to be a great fit on and off the field.
The Bills have welcomed suspended reinforcements on the defensive line back to practice, and some injured players' comebacks are on the horizon. However, it wouldn't hurt to make it easier on the influx of youngsters on the roster with an experienced presence whom they saw on Sunday.
This is where New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis comes into play. In his eight seasons with the Saints, he has tallied two Pro Bowls and a first-team All-Pro selection, and doesn't appear to be slowing down at 36 years old.
Davis ranks as Pro Football Focus' top run-defending linebacker with a 91.8 grade, and given he's on a Saints team that's headed for the Tank Bowl at 0-4, he should be a top target for Buffalo.
Two other things that make Davis appealing are his small contract and relatively low cost. He's making only about $8.6 million in 2025, the last year of his deal. Also, given that sixth-round picks were the norm for the cost of linebackers in 2024, Davis' projected trade value is not that high.
A fourth-round pick or so would bring a great locker room presence to go with on-field excellence to Buffalo, something that would be very welcome.
