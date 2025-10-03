Bills Central

Trading for grizzled veteran can solve Buffalo Bills' biggest issue

From the New Orleans Saints, this swaggy player can assist the run defense big-time

Owen Klein

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) tackles Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4).
Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) tackles Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4). / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Brandon Beane may just have to go into "big baller mode" again this fall.

The Buffalo Bills have had difficulty with run defense during the first four weeks of the 2025 NFL season, allowing the second-most rushing yards in the league, and NFL.com's Kevin Patra highlighted it as their biggest need before the November 4 trade deadline.

"Dorian Williams has struggled and the Bills have missed too many tackles," wrote Patra. With such struggles being noted, a 14-year veteran linebacker from the Bills' previous opponents appears to be a great fit on and off the field.

Demario Davis
Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) heads off the field at the Caesars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

TRENDING: Pressure on Bills with 'whiteout' conditions incoming for Sunday Night Football

The Bills have welcomed suspended reinforcements on the defensive line back to practice, and some injured players' comebacks are on the horizon. However, it wouldn't hurt to make it easier on the influx of youngsters on the roster with an experienced presence whom they saw on Sunday.

This is where New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis comes into play. In his eight seasons with the Saints, he has tallied two Pro Bowls and a first-team All-Pro selection, and doesn't appear to be slowing down at 36 years old.

Demario Davis
Sep 7, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is sacked by Demario Davis (56). / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

MORE: James Cook claims AFC honor after powering Buffalo Bills to 4-0 start

Davis ranks as Pro Football Focus' top run-defending linebacker with a 91.8 grade, and given he's on a Saints team that's headed for the Tank Bowl at 0-4, he should be a top target for Buffalo.

Two other things that make Davis appealing are his small contract and relatively low cost. He's making only about $8.6 million in 2025, the last year of his deal. Also, given that sixth-round picks were the norm for the cost of linebackers in 2024, Davis' projected trade value is not that high.

A fourth-round pick or so would bring a great locker room presence to go with on-field excellence to Buffalo, something that would be very welcome.

Demario Davis
Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) runs for a gain past Demario Davis (56). / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Owen Klein
OWEN KLEIN

Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.