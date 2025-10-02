Sean McDermott expresses frustration with onboarding process for new generation's rookies
Acclimating to professional settings is a necessity for anyone on Earth, but it can be much harder for some in this ever-evolving world. That can be said for the Buffalo Bills and head coach Sean McDermott's opinion of how college athletes must adjust to the NFL.
The Bills overloaded their defense in the 2025 NFL Draft, with their first five picks and six of nine overall going on that side of the ball. They've shown mixed results on the field, but behind the scenes, McDermott pities the settings his rookies were in en route to the NFL.
"It's unfortunate, in my opinion, that some of these guys have to grow up in that," said McDermott before Wednesday's practice on the current state of the college football world. "I don't think they're really being taught true life skills."
RELATED: Three injured Bills starters return to practice ahead of Week 5 matchup with Patriots
Defensive tackles Deone Walker and T.J. Sanders and first-round cornerback Max Hairston, who has yet to play this season, are among the names who are going through the onboarding process, one which McDermott believes will take time.
"Specifically, it's until you go through your first year, you haven't really gone through it yet," said McDermott. "You think you know, but you don't know."
Hairston remains on IR despite being eligible to return. Still, the two defensive tackles and the other rookie DBs have shone to form a solid group despite being involved in such a difficult process.
"It's an everyday grind. That's the hardest thing for these rookies to — A) understand, B) endure, and C) to know that they're not alone," said McDermott.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —