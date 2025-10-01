Bills Central

Recurring mastermind for Bills set to return to Buffalo as a rival team's head coach

Mike Vrabel knows how to coach against the Bills, but how will it work inside a divisional rivalry?

Owen Klein

Oct 7, 2018; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel (left) talks with Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott (right).
Oct 7, 2018; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel (left) talks with Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott (right). / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
In this story:

Mike Vrabel coached five games against the Buffalo Bills as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans in six seasons, and he returns for round 6 on Sunday with the team he made the All-Pro team and made a sensational touchdown catch in a Super Bowl with.

The Bills and Josh Allen went 3-2 against Vrabel and during his Titans tenure, with the first one happening in the future NFL MVP's rookie season. It was a 13-12 final for the quarterback's first career home victory.

Vrabel consistently brought out the best of subpar rosters with the Titans, with Marcus Mariota and Ryan Tannehill as the two quarterbacks. He also made superstars out of homegrown talents like Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown.

Mike Vrabel
Sep 19, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel reacts to a play during the first half against the Buffalo Bills. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

MORE: Bills sign new punter to replace injured Cameron Johnston

Of course, there'll be no Henry to threaten the Buffalo defense like in Tennessee. Henry terrorized the Bills, most notably, to the tune of 143 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries in their 2021 matchup, the craziest of the bunch. However, it wasn't like his time with the Ravens.

On the defensive side of the ball, Vrabel's Titans were able to rattle Allen slightly, as his 11:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio in the six games is much more middling, but Allen posted a 7:1 ratio in his last two outings against Vrabel's Tennessee squad.

Mike Vrabel
Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

TRENDING: Buffalo Bills' rookie lands in shockingly high spot in analytics-based rankings

As for what Vrabel has now on offense with the New England Patriots, with whom he's in his first season, he has a plethora of running backs and second-year quarterback Drake Maye, who'll face his toughest test yet despite the Bills' defense being banged up.

Meanwhile, on defense, Christian Gonzalez has developed into a top corner in the NFL, but with the array of weapons that Allen has now, it'll be difficult for Vrabel to build a game plan against Buffalo's explosive offense.

It'll be an electric environment in Buffalo, and the sea of white that'll be expected at Highmark Stadium will rain boos down upon Vrabel and the Patriots as they take the field.

Mike Vrabel and Morgan Moses
Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel celebrates with offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76). / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Owen Klein
OWEN KLEIN

Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.