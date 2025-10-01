Recurring mastermind for Bills set to return to Buffalo as a rival team's head coach
Mike Vrabel coached five games against the Buffalo Bills as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans in six seasons, and he returns for round 6 on Sunday with the team he made the All-Pro team and made a sensational touchdown catch in a Super Bowl with.
The Bills and Josh Allen went 3-2 against Vrabel and during his Titans tenure, with the first one happening in the future NFL MVP's rookie season. It was a 13-12 final for the quarterback's first career home victory.
Vrabel consistently brought out the best of subpar rosters with the Titans, with Marcus Mariota and Ryan Tannehill as the two quarterbacks. He also made superstars out of homegrown talents like Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown.
Of course, there'll be no Henry to threaten the Buffalo defense like in Tennessee. Henry terrorized the Bills, most notably, to the tune of 143 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries in their 2021 matchup, the craziest of the bunch. However, it wasn't like his time with the Ravens.
On the defensive side of the ball, Vrabel's Titans were able to rattle Allen slightly, as his 11:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio in the six games is much more middling, but Allen posted a 7:1 ratio in his last two outings against Vrabel's Tennessee squad.
As for what Vrabel has now on offense with the New England Patriots, with whom he's in his first season, he has a plethora of running backs and second-year quarterback Drake Maye, who'll face his toughest test yet despite the Bills' defense being banged up.
Meanwhile, on defense, Christian Gonzalez has developed into a top corner in the NFL, but with the array of weapons that Allen has now, it'll be difficult for Vrabel to build a game plan against Buffalo's explosive offense.
It'll be an electric environment in Buffalo, and the sea of white that'll be expected at Highmark Stadium will rain boos down upon Vrabel and the Patriots as they take the field.
