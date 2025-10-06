After loss to Patriots, Bills no longer perfect but remain Super Bowl LX favorites
Looking for something positive to pour in your glass-half-full optimism on a mopey Monday, Bills Mafia? After Sunday night's loss the Buffalo Bills' odds to win Super Bowl LX went up.
Meaning? More bang for your buck when they win their first championship come February in Santa Clara.
Despite the disappointing, upset loss to the New England Patriots in a "white out" primetime game on Sunday Night Football, the sky is hardly falling over Orchard Park. They uncharacteristically committed three turnovers, but it still took a 52-yard field goal in the final seconds to beat them.
Despite their flaws — and the fact that they will not go 17-0 — the Bills remain strong favorites to win the AFC East, the AFC and Super Bowl LX. Their odds increased slightly in the wake of the loss, from +450 to +490. So now a $100 bet on the Bills to win it all will return $490 instead of $450.
The Philadelphia Eagles, who also feels from the ranks of the unbeaten Sunday, retain the second-best odds at +750, followed by the surging Detroit Lions at +800 and Kansas City Chiefs at +850.
Sunday was a weird day. Maybe it's because of Monday night's SuperMoon. Regardless, it was the first day in NFL history that two 4-0 teams lost. Now the NFL has no undefeated teams through five weeks for the first time since 2014.
Bottom line: the Bills aren't perfect, but they're still the team to beat in the AFC.
