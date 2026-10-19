Buffalo Bills' Highest And Lowest Graded Players in Week 6 Win Over Raiders

After knocking off the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6, the Buffalo Bills are now 5-1 on the season. It was another close win as the Raiders fought back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to cut the lead to 33-30. Buffalo recovered an onside kick to seal the win and they now prepare for their Week 7 bye.

There will be plenty to work on during the bye, especially for defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard whose defense has surrendered 171 points in six games. Offensively, they've been much better, but they have some issues to clean up as well, including ball security concerns.

As the Bills take a week to rest and regroup, let's look back at the win over Las Vegas and focus on the five highest-rated as well as the five lowest-rated players from Sunday.

Five Highest-Rated Buffalo Bills in Week 6

Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams reacts after an interception in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dorian Williams, LB - 91.3

Greg Rousseau, EDGE - 82.8

Alec Anderson, G - 78.3

Josh Allen, QB - 73.4

Damar Hamlin, S - 71.2

Dorian Williams had five tackles, one pass breakup, and his first career interception in Week 6. That helped him earn the top spot above Greg Rousseau, who batted down two passes and had two quarterback hits on Kirk Cousins. Damar Hamlin was the third defender to make the top five, earning a 71.2 overall.

On offense, Alec Anderson had a strong game, earning a 78.3. Josh Allen was second on offense and fourth overall with a 73.4 after throwing for 255 yards with two touchdown passes.

Five Lowest-Rated Buffalo Bills in Week 6

Buffalo Bills CB Davison Igbinosun reacts after a defensive stop in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB - 34.1

Jalon Kilgore, S - 37.4

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S - 42.0

Davison Igbinosun, CB - 43.0

Skyler Bell, WR - 47.8

There's a real trend in the bottom five, with four of the Bills' lowest-graded players being rookies. That includes Kaleb Elarms-Orr, who was actually the highest-rated player in Week 5 with a 90.3. He's not a full time player, recording 22 snaps, which might be why he has such major swings. Jalon Kilgore had a pass breakup late in the game, but still had a low score of 37.4 Fellow rookie defensive back Davison Igbinosun had a 43, but he stood out as a far better player than that number suggests. The only offensive player in the bottom five was Skyler Bell, who had a 47.8. He had zero receptions on two targets.

The lone veteran in the bottom five was C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who missed two tackles before being ejected from the game for spitting in the direction of Brock Bowers. Gardner-Johnson had a terrible attempt at an apology after the game, but then sent a better (although not perfect) apology via social media later.

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