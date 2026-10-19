Four Winners & Two Losers From Bills Hard-Fought Win Over Raiders

For the second week in a row, the Buffalo Bills won a game by just three points. Buffalo had two games on the West Coast, playing against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 and winning 37-34 in overtime.

They stayed out west this week and played the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Again, this one came down to the final minutes, as an onside kick recovery from Khalil Shakir secured the 33-30 win for the Bills.

Now at 5-1, they're going into their bye week with plenty of confidence. As for their latest win, let's take a look back and identify a few winners and losers from Week 6.

Winner: Dorian Williams, LB

Buffalo Bills LB Dorian Williams reacts after intercepting the ball in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo's defense has had its share of issues, but they've been able to make some key plays when needed most. That was the case in this one, with Dorian Williams recording his first career interception in the third quarter.

Intercepted by Dorian Williams ‼️



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The Bills were up 16-13, and Williams picked off Kirk Cousins at the Las Vegas 32. That allowed Buffalo to extend its lead to 23-13, giving them full control of the game.

Loser: Joshua Palmer, WR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer reacts to his touchdown reception against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joshua Palmer had a couple of early wins this year, catching a game-winning 34-yard touchdown in Week 1 and a 43-yard touchdown in Week 2. He even had a 37-yard reception in the first half against the Raiders. Unfortunately, he also had a costly mistake near the end of the second quarter.

Buffalo was leading 13-10 with two minutes remaining and facing a second-and-nine from their own 31. Josh Allen hit Palmer right in the numbers for what should have been a first down, but Palmer tried to catch it with his body, and it bounced off his chest. That drop led to a third-and-long, and Allen was sacked. That gave the Raiders the ball back with 1:40 to go, allowing them to tie it up at 13.

Winner: Keon Coleman, WR

Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman looks on after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season has been all about redemption for Keon Coleman. The former second-round pick has become a true playmaker and was once again on the right side of an exciting play. On third-and-eight from the 12, Josh Allen somehow avoided what looked like a sure sack and flipped the ball into the end zone. That's where a wide-open Coleman hauled in the pass for a 12-yard touchdown, his third of the year. It was also the third consecutive week that Coleman caught a touchdown pass.

How did Josh Allen make this TD pass to Keon Coleman?



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Coleman might not be a WR1, but he just keeps delivering. This week, he had 59 yards and a touchdown on four receptions.

Loser: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S

Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No player was more of a problem for the Bills on Sunday than safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. It was bad enough that he missed two tackles early in the game, but he also got himself ejected. Following Igbinosun's holding penalty near the end of the second quarter, Gardner-Johnson was ejected for spitting in the direction of tight end Brock Bowers. It was an unacceptable act from Gardner-Johnson and one that's sure to lead to a fine and perhaps even more punishment.

Winner: James Cook, RB

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III looks on before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The spotlight was on James Cook after he fumbled twice in Week 5, including one in overtime that was recovered by the Rams. Joe Brady said after the game that Cook needed to take better care of the ball, and he did that on Sunday.

Not only did Cook protect the football, but he put together a sensational drive late in the fourth quarter. Las Vegas had just tied it up at 23, and Cook had 20 yards rushing and added one reception for 26 yards on a seven-play, 66-yard drive. He capped that off with a touchdown, giving Buffalo the lead back for good, 30-23.

Winner: Josh Allen, QB

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once again, Josh Allen did Josh Allen things.

Allen threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns, but it was his mobility that stood out. He had just one yard rushing, but he spent much of the day escaping pressure and finding the open receiver downfield. It was a tough fight throughout the day and Allen set the tone for the Bills.

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