Buffalo Bills' secondary continues concerning trend on Monday Night Football
The Buffalo Bills' secondary has seen it's fair share of struggles this season, with the biggest concern stemming from the back end's inability to guard a team's No. 1 wide receiver.
Monday Night Football was the latest example of this trend, with Drake London catching 10 passes for 158 yards and 1 TD. With WR2 Darnell Mooney out with a shoulder injury, London was relied on to carry the passing game, and he did just that. The USC product was the only wide receiver to record a reception against the Bills, earning 16 of the 18 targets Michael Penix Jr threw to his wideouts.
Last week on Sunday Night Football, it was Stefon Diggs in a revenge game that carved up Buffalo's secondary, catching 10 passes for 146 yards, near identical production to London's. Back in Week 1, Zay Flowers had a career night, catching seven passes for 143 yards and a score.
A combination of factors has led to this recent trend for Buffalo. Injuries have hit the CB room hard, with rookies Maxwell Hairston and Dorian Strong currently on IR. Tre'Davious White, who missed Week 1 with a groin injury, has struggled in his return to Buffalo. Entering Week 6, he had been targeted 15 times, surrendering 12 receptions for 119 yards and 1 TD, allowing a passer rating of 121.9 when targeted.
Over the offseason, GM Brandon Beane paid Christian Benford like a CB1, but the Villanova product has had a slow start to his 2025 campaign. Entering Week 6, he had been targeted 24 times, allowing 17 receptions for 182 yards and 4 touchdowns, with a passer rating of 132.3 when targeted. After earning an elite 83.3 coverage grade from PFF, Benford currently sits at a 58.8 for the season prior to Monday night.
The Bills still have several elite receivers on their schedule, including Mike Evans, Nico Collins, Ja'Marr Chase, Diggs, AJ Brown, and Garrett Wilson. The return of Buffalo's rookies, plus an increase in production from Benford, would go a long way towards the team's defense finding their rhythm.
