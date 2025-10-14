Bills players drop like flies all around in first half vs. Falcons
A disastrous first half for the Buffalo Bills on Monday night that began with a critical mistake has continued with several players leaving the field with various injuries on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium turf.
It all began pre-game, with defensive tackle DaQuan Jones injuring his calf during warmups, thus making him inactive and spelling more trouble for an already-depleted defensive line.
Joshua Palmer got his left ankle twisted when Atlanta Falcons corner Dee Alford dragged him to the ground, and two plays later, center Connor McGovern suffered a left leg injury, but he was able to return to the field.
The maladies carried on into the final two minutes of the first half, with stars Terrel Bernard and Christian Benford exiting the game with foot and ankle injuries, respectively.
The Bills' defense had a historically bad first half, and the injuries haven't helped matters.
With the Bills down 21-7 at halftime, the hope for them may be down to just hoping that Josh Allen, whose hand is possibly in danger, or any other players fall to the injury bug as the bye week looms.
