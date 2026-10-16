Buffalo Bills vs. Las Vegas Raiders Week 6 Expert Pick Roundup

Following a thrilling overtime win on the road against the Los Angeles Rams, the Buffalo Bills decided to stay out west for the week as they prepare to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on the road. The Raiders enter this game with a surprising record of 3-2 while Buffalo is 4-1.

The Raiders are also trying to figure out the right move at quarterback as Kirk Cousins has been starting, but they will eventually turn to No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. The Bills are at a completely different point as they're trying to get to the Super Bowl during Josh Allen's prime.

There's plenty of intrigue in this one, but who do the experts believe will walk out with the win? Let's check out some of the top media outlets to see who is favored.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau celebrates after blocking a field goal during overtime against the Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Bowen: Bills

Mike Clay: Bills

Jeremy Fowler: Bills

Dan Graziano: Bills

Kalyn Kahler: Bills

Pamela Maldonado: Bills

Eric Moody: Bills

Jason Reid: Bills

Ben Solak: Bills

Lindsey Thiry: Bills

Seth Wickersham: Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen calls a play during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeremy Bergman: Bills

Brooke Cersosimo: Bills

Gennaro Filice: Bills

Bobby Kownack: Bills

Dan Parr: Bills

Boby Kownack gave his reason for selecting the Bills, saying the Raiders have been better than expected, but doesn't believe they can hang with Buffalo. The main reasons for that include Josh Allen and James Cook.

"There’s also the superman factor: Josh Allen hasn’t been stellar through the air for several weeks now, but he simply finds ways to win, having rushed for 239 yards and a league-leading eight touchdowns. His 5.6 yards-per-carry average is tied for fourth in the league with his teammate James Cook, who is similarly liable to shred a feeble Raiders run defense that hasn’t held a team under 120 yards on the ground since Week 1," Kownack wrote.

Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gary Davenport: Bills

Brad Gagnon: Bills

Kris Knox: Bills

Moe Moton: Raiders

Brent Sobleski: Bills

Wes O'Donnell: Bills

Ian Hanford: Bills

Gary Davenport said there's some upset potential, which is always true in the NFL. Still, he believes the Buffalo offense can do enough to win this game, even though there are legitimate concerns defensively.

"Despite concerns about its receiving corps, Buffalo's potent offense should prevent the Raiders from pulling off an upset," Davenport wrote.

Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pete Prisco: Bills

Jared Dubin: Bills

Ryan Wilson: Bills

John Breech: Bills

Tyler Sullivan: Bills

Dave Richard: Raiders

Jamey Eisenberg: Raiders

It's important to note in this one that these picks are against the spread. That means even though Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg selected the Raiders, they are still saying they should do well enough to keep the game closer than the odds suggest.

Final expert tally and my prediction

Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady looks on during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The experts are mostly in agreement that Buffalo is going to come away with the win, with all but three picks going in their favor.

Bills: 27

Raiders: 3

Las Vegas has been better than expected this season, entering Week 6 with a record of 3-2. That said, their wins are against the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers, and New Orleans Saints. Their losses were to the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots. They're also struggling on defense, which is a terrible thing for anyone set to face Buffalo.

Score prediction: Bills 33, Raiders 24

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —