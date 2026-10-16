Buffalo Bills vs. Las Vegas Raiders Week 6 Expert Pick Roundup
Following a thrilling overtime win on the road against the Los Angeles Rams, the Buffalo Bills decided to stay out west for the week as they prepare to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on the road. The Raiders enter this game with a surprising record of 3-2 while Buffalo is 4-1.
The Raiders are also trying to figure out the right move at quarterback as Kirk Cousins has been starting, but they will eventually turn to No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. The Bills are at a completely different point as they're trying to get to the Super Bowl during Josh Allen's prime.
There's plenty of intrigue in this one, but who do the experts believe will walk out with the win? Let's check out some of the top media outlets to see who is favored.
ESPN
- Matt Bowen: Bills
- Mike Clay: Bills
- Jeremy Fowler: Bills
- Dan Graziano: Bills
- Kalyn Kahler: Bills
- Pamela Maldonado: Bills
- Eric Moody: Bills
- Jason Reid: Bills
- Ben Solak: Bills
- Lindsey Thiry: Bills
- Seth Wickersham: Bills
NFL.com
- Jeremy Bergman: Bills
- Brooke Cersosimo: Bills
- Gennaro Filice: Bills
- Bobby Kownack: Bills
- Dan Parr: Bills
Boby Kownack gave his reason for selecting the Bills, saying the Raiders have been better than expected, but doesn't believe they can hang with Buffalo. The main reasons for that include Josh Allen and James Cook.
"There’s also the superman factor: Josh Allen hasn’t been stellar through the air for several weeks now, but he simply finds ways to win, having rushed for 239 yards and a league-leading eight touchdowns. His 5.6 yards-per-carry average is tied for fourth in the league with his teammate James Cook, who is similarly liable to shred a feeble Raiders run defense that hasn’t held a team under 120 yards on the ground since Week 1," Kownack wrote.
Bleacher Report
- Gary Davenport: Bills
- Brad Gagnon: Bills
- Kris Knox: Bills
- Moe Moton: Raiders
- Brent Sobleski: Bills
- Wes O'Donnell: Bills
- Ian Hanford: Bills
Gary Davenport said there's some upset potential, which is always true in the NFL. Still, he believes the Buffalo offense can do enough to win this game, even though there are legitimate concerns defensively.
"Despite concerns about its receiving corps, Buffalo's potent offense should prevent the Raiders from pulling off an upset," Davenport wrote.
CBS Sports
- Pete Prisco: Bills
- Jared Dubin: Bills
- Ryan Wilson: Bills
- John Breech: Bills
- Tyler Sullivan: Bills
- Dave Richard: Raiders
- Jamey Eisenberg: Raiders
It's important to note in this one that these picks are against the spread. That means even though Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg selected the Raiders, they are still saying they should do well enough to keep the game closer than the odds suggest.
Final expert tally and my prediction
The experts are mostly in agreement that Buffalo is going to come away with the win, with all but three picks going in their favor.
Bills: 27
Raiders: 3
Las Vegas has been better than expected this season, entering Week 6 with a record of 3-2. That said, their wins are against the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers, and New Orleans Saints. Their losses were to the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots. They're also struggling on defense, which is a terrible thing for anyone set to face Buffalo.
Score prediction: Bills 33, Raiders 24
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.