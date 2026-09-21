Super Bowl Champion QB Boldly Predicts Bills, Josh Allen Will Reach Big Game

Through two weeks of the 2026 NFL regular season, the Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen are the talk of the town after posting 77 total points between their victories over the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions.

Seemingly everywhere someone looks, there’s a new graphic popping up about either Allen or another player on Buffalo’s roster regarding some sort of rather historic statistic.

For instance, Bills’ fourth-year tight end Dalton Kincaid’s performance against Houston in Week 1 was something fans of the Western New York franchise haven’t seen since 1967.

Sixth-year veteran outside linebacker Gregory Rousseau (16 QB pressures, 7 total tackles, 4 sacks, 4 TFLs), who is rated the third-best edge rusher in the league right now according to Pro Football Focus’ database, is also the first Buffalo Bills’ defender since Hall-of-Famer Bruce Smith to record at least two sacks in back-to-back games to start a regular season since 1996.

QB Josh Allen’s current statistical output is almost otherworldly

Sep. 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) rears back to throw a pass against the Houston Texans in the second half of an NFL game at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And, the aforementioned Allen is currently on pace for a year that has only been achieved by two other players in league history—former Denver Broncos’ quarterback Peyton Manning in 2013 and current Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2018—after tallying nine total touchdowns through his first two masterful outings of September.

Both quarterbacks accounted for at least 52 touchdowns (passing & rushing) and went on to win Most Valuable Player during those respective seasons, with Manning (5,477 passing yards, 56 total TDs) leading the Broncos all the way to Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, before eventually falling to the Seattle Seahawks, while Mahomes (5,369 total yards, 52 total TDs) suffered a devastating 37-31 overtime loss to fellow quarterback Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the AFC championship that year.

The performances, despite not ending in “world” titles for their teams, were historic, and will forever go down in the history books of the National Football League.

Allen’s current pace could propel Bills back into familiar territory

Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen points toward the crowd as he takes the field before the Bills' home opener against the Detroit Lions on at the new Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Can Allen join them in the lore of the league, though?

Well, one thing’s for sure, if Buffalo’s beloved franchise gunslinger can even come close to reaching those lofty individual statistics, then it’d surely mean good things for the Bills as a team later on this season.

But, would it finish with first-year head coach Joe Brady and the AFC East powerhouse finally getting back into the “big dance” for the first time in over 30 years?

The last appearance the Bills made in the game was in Super Bowl XXVIII versus the Dallas Cowboys at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 30, 1994.

Jan 30, 1994; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; The Buffalo Bills' defense lines up against the Dallas Cowboys' offense at the line of scrimmage during Super Bowl XXVIII at the Georgia Dome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, one would think that Brady and Allen are—as the saying goes—due for one, right?

Well, maybe . . . at least according to one particular former player.

In fact, the player in question is the quarterback who defeated Manning in that Super Bowl more than a decade ago in New Jersey: former Seahawks’ quarterback Russell Wilson, who played 10 seasons with Seattle before also playing for the Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New York Giants to finish his professional career.

Wilson projects WNY’s beloved Bills to reach Super Bowl in February

Sep. 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' tight end Keleki Latu (83), quarterback Josh Allen (17), safety Damar Hamlin (3), tight end Dalton Kincaid (86), and tight end Dawson Knox (88) celebrate together after the Bills' 36-31 win over the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium in Week 1. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During a segment in his new role with CBS Sports on The NFL Today on Sunday, Wilson—whose lone Lombardi trophy came in that game against Manning despite making one other appearance in Super Bowl XLIX in February 2015—had some flattering words for the “Brady Bunch” that’s currently comprised in Orchard Park, New York.

In fact, his words were so becoming that Bills’ fans might be jumping through tables later on in February 2027 if all goes according to the former NFL veteran’s vision.

“Thursday night was a great game,” Seattle’s former quarterback Russell Wilson said.

"I'm calling it 1991, 92, 93, 94 the Buffalo Bills went to the Super Bowl, they didn't win ... well guess what it's 2026."@DangeRussWilson 👀 pic.twitter.com/mfkgw9qtMx — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 20, 2026

“You get to see, obviously, Josh Allen just continue to stay hot . . . but, here’s the deal, I’m calling it (now). 1991, ‘92, ‘93, ‘94, guess who? The Buffalo Bills went to the Super Bowl, and they didn’t win. Well, guess what? It’s 2026, baby.”

Wouldn’t that be something, Bills Mafia?

The past nine seasons under former head coach Sean McDermott have been filled with many exhilarating highs and several exasperating lows, but in spite of reaching the AFC championship game twice with quarterback Josh Allen at the helm, the team has just narrowly missed out on reaching the pinnacle of the NFL.

If the team and its superstar quarterback keep up this pace, though, there’s no telling where the Bills’ train might end.

Who knows?

The final station on the travel itinerary very well could be Inglewood, California, on February 14, 2027, for Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium . . . that’s assuming things don’t go off the rails in the coming weeks, of course.

Fans will just have to wait and find out.

There’s another game in just under a week at Highmark Stadium between the Bills and the Los Angeles Chargers, a team that just so happens to call the next Super Bowl venue home.

Maybe the Chargers will give Buffalo a spare set of keys to their place on the way out of Western New York this weekend if things get out of hand on the field, especially when Allen and his offensive teammates get out on the grass.

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