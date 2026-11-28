The Buffalo Bills continue to stack wins in 2026. And they're doing so in spite of their best player.

The Bills won one of the sloppiest showdowns between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes on Thanksgiving. Buffalo was able to get to 10-1 overall, taking that much further a step toward the AFC's No. 1 seed.

But it was not because of Allen. Posting 81 passing yards on a 47.6 percent completion rate with two interceptions, the Bills' MVP quarterback's recent struggles are mounting. He's been intercepted 11 times thus far, including one in each of the last five games.

But unlike years past, Buffalo is stepping up around him to supersede his play.

Since the beginning of the 2009 season, NFL starting QBs have a combined record of 2-28 when having a passer rating of under 20.0 on 20+ attempts in a game (reg or post).



Josh Allen is 2-0.



Everyone else is 0-28. pic.twitter.com/nPI0JMGPOF — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) November 27, 2026

James (continues to) Cook

Having a back in the backfield like Cook is a massive component in Allen and Buffalo's success. On a night when the Nor'easter weather came into play, the reigning NFL rushing champion was able to push for 125 yards from scrimmage, including 117 rushing yards and a touchdown. Extending a new NFL record, the fifth-year back has rushed for over 75 yards and a TD in 10 straight games.

Cook has logged 1,177 rushing yards, 11 TDs, and a 4.9 yards per carry average on 241 totes — all ranking top 10 in the league, with the yardage and carry totals being No. 2 each.

The Georgia product has buoyed the Bills' ground game, which Allen, of course, contributes to as well. As long as the Buffalo offensive line continues to do what it does, Cook should find more lanes to jet through down the stretch.

Strong OL play

Did we get it right? pic.twitter.com/YFkY6MdM4w — PFF (@PFF) November 25, 2026

Buffalo was able to top the Chiefs on Thanksgiving because the offensive line is still one of the strongest units in football. The Bills rushed for 166 yards, boosting their prowess as the NFL's No. 2 rushing team (148.6), and were highly efficient on third down (9-for-16).

Another part of it all is that the OL room has kept Allen fairly clean. KC was only able to wrangle Allen for two sacks on Thursday. The ninth-year veteran has only been sacked more than three times on three occasions all season.

Buffalo's offense has stepped up around Allen all year. But the defense's emergence has also supported him as he's been down.

Defensive turnaround

The Bills defense allowed one touchdown tonight, ending the team's streak without allowing a TD at 49 consecutive drives and 17 consecutive quarters.



The streaks marked the longest single season streaks since the 2005 Giants (50 drives) and 2002 Buccaneers (17 quarters). pic.twitter.com/d9GanK8eXW — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 27, 2026

The Bills going 17 quarters without allowing a TD is notable, especially since the last time an NFL defense did that was Tampa Bay, en route to its first Super Bowl championship.

Although it was a sloppy weather night, the Bills' showing against the Chiefs was the first against a viable offense in some time. The KC offense mustered 241 total yards and went 2-for-11 on third down. It was just the second time in 2026 that the Chiefs failed to score over 20 points.

The Buffalo defense will have more tests ahead with the Packers, Bears, and Broncos. And it should be able to stay in those games because it's been so strong in the kicking game.

Tyler Bass's revenge tour

Tyler Bass' 57-yard game winning field goal marks the longest game winning kick in sub-35 degree conditions since at least 1987. https://t.co/TDgx955W84 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 27, 2026

Bass has been on a heater all season. He's made 26 of 27 kicks in 2026, but the two he made on Thanksgiving may have been his biggest ones yet.

Bass's leg and accuracy give the Bills a chance to score on every possession. According to Team Rankings, Buffalo has a mediocre red zone TD rate of 61.4 percent. Despite inefficiency from Allen and the passing game, the Georgia Southern product has allowed the Bills to still rank No. 4 in the NFL in scoring (29.6).

Allen sure has not been on his best game. But if he's able to get back to his MVP-caliber play, the Bills look more positioned to win a Super Bowl than ever.

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