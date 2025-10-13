Bills Central

How to watch Bills in primetime again, early leg of Monday night double feature

The Buffalo Bills play their fourth primetime game in the season's first six weeks when they meet the Atlanta Falcons on the road

Ralph Ventre

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes the ball past New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) during the first half at Highmark Stadium.
Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes the ball past New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Through the season's first five weeks, the Buffalo Bills have appeared twice on Sunday Night Football and once on Thursday Night Football.

Looking to rebound from their October 5 primetime loss, the Bills hit the road for the Monday Night Football spotlight on October 13. Buffalo (4-1) visits the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) for a 7:15 p.m. ET kickoff available to a national audience via television and streaming.

ESPN will carry the Bills-Falcons game live while ABC features the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders (8:15 p.m. ET).

The stream will be available on the ESPN app, which allows log in for subscribers to a provider plan such as Fubo TV, Hulu, DirecTV or Verizon Fios.

The Week 6 non-conference contest will mark the Bills' lone Monday night appearance on the 2025 NFL regular season schedule. Buffalo, which has a Week 7 bye, won't return to the primetime stage until Week 12 on the road against the Houston Texans for Thursday Night Football.

Postgame celebration
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen celebrates with head coach Sean McDermott and Matt Prater who won the game with his successful field goal against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bills, however, will host the Kansas City Chiefs in a CBS Game of the Week at 4:25 p.m. ET on November 2.

"So, you don't necessarily need that big other brand to make a Bills game relevant. Every Bills game is relevant. Every Bills game matters," said NFL VP of broadcast planning Mike North this past spring.

Fans will also get the chance to see Buffalo represented in a primetime television slot next month on Hallmark Channel. Multiple active Bills' players and alumni are cast members in "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story." The Countdown to Christmas film will premiere on November 22 at 8 p.m. ET.

MNF Viewing Info — (Bills at Falcons)

Date: Monday, October 13 (Week 6)

Start Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Location: Atlanta, GA

Venue: Mercedes Benz Stadium

TV Info: ESPN / ESPN app (Hulu, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Verizon Fios)

Bijan Robinson
Sep 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs against Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves (39) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

