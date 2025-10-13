NFL expert panel backs Bills on Monday Night Football, but not unanimously
Other than one outlier, Sports Illustrated's weekly NFL prediction panel is backing the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 6.
Coming off a three-point primetime home loss to the New England Patriots, the Bills (4-1) visit the upstart Atlanta Falcons (2-2) on October 13. Buffalo has not lost back-to-back games since falling on the road to the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans in Weeks 4 and 5 last year.
It'll be only the second road game in six weeks for the Bills, who covered the point spread in their first away game — a 30-10 win over the New York Jets in Week 2. Buffalo enters as a 4.5-point road favorite over the Falcons.
Six of seven Sports Illustrated experts are siding with the Bills to post a Week 6 victory. Only national writer Gilberto Manzano projected a win for the Falcons. Manzano is the same scribe who ranked Buffalo behind the Los Angeles Chargers when both teams were 3-0 in Week 4.
As always, the SI picks are straight up.
The concern surrounding the Bills in Week 6 is the defense's ability to neutralize running back Bijan Robinson and the Falcons' rushing attack. Robinson averages 4.9 yards per carry.
"They're explosive on offense," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott previewing the matchup on WGR's The Extra Point Show. "Multiple first round picks offensively and then certainly talented defensively rushing the passer. Offensively, Bijan, the quarterback [Michael] Penix, and Drake London and what he can do. And so they can be in a lot of different ways and become explosive very quickly."
The Bills' defense will be without linebacker Matt Milano, but will welcome back defensive tackle Ed Oliver from a four-game absence.
When it comes to Buffalo's offense, quarterback Josh Allen and Co. will face the NFL's top-ranked pass defense (135.0).
MMQB Week 6 Game Picks
(Bills at Falcons)
Albert Breer, senior reporter
Pick: Bills
Claire Brennan, associate editor
Pick: Bills
Conor Orr, senior writer
Pick: Bills
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Pick: Falcons
Matt Verderame, staff writer
Pick: Bills
John Pluym, managing editor
Pick: Bills
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Pick: Bills
