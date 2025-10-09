Josh Allen praises Buffalo Bills' rookie for hard-nosed mentality, gameday impact
It’s been a slow go for the Buffalo Bills’ rookie class to begin the 2025 season.
With rookie cornerbacks Maxwell Hairston and Dorian Strong on Injured Reserve and others turning in disappointing starts to their respective professional careers, one of the few bright spots for Buffalo’s crop of first-year players has been tight end Jackson Hawes.
Hawes has exhibited impressive blocking ability and has also made unexpected contributions in the passing game, doing so while employing a hard-nosed mentality that has left his teammates impressed.
On Thursday, Josh Allen was asked about the Bills’ young tight end and what makes him such a “sicko.”
“If you ever see him laugh, he laughs for two seconds, then it’s back to stone-cold face,” said Allen. “There’s no — sometimes, you laugh and keep a smile or grin. (With Hawes), it’s just (straight faced).”
Not many rookies make an immediate impact on their teammates the way Hawes has through his first five weeks as a professional.
“We love him here,” added the Bills' quarterback. “He’s been making some plays for us, and what a great teammate to have.”
Hawes has recorded just four receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown this season, but his impact on the Bills’ running game has been impressive. In addition, his presence on the field alone has allowed Buffalo to use three-tight-end sets with regularity, which has been a boon for its offense. The Bills’ use of 13 personnel has been one of the most effective offensive formations utilized by any team in the NFL this season.
With a strong start behind him, the sky is the limit for Buffalo’s promising rookie.
