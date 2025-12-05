Ed Oliver gets positive update from Bills' HC ahead of Week 14 matchup vs. Bengals

When Ed Oliver was placed on Injured Reserve in late October, his chances of returning to action this season appeared grim.

But as time has worn on, it has appeared more and more likely that the Buffalo Bills’ defensive tackle will be able to make a comeback by the time the 2025 campaign is through.

If the Bills make the playoffs, that is.

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) during the second half of a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Encouraging update

Oliver has been seen recently walking about the team’s practice facility, seemingly in good spirits as he continues his recovery from a bicep injury that forced him out of his team’s Week 8 win over the Carolina Panthers. And on Friday, Sean McDermott updated the status of his team’s top defensive tackle.

“There’s a chance,” said McDermott of Oliver’s potential return this season. “It would be more after the regular season, if we get that far. So, that’s kind of the window, where his window would open up right there.”

Your weekly Ed Oliver update.



I think it’s a safe bet he’s making progress. pic.twitter.com/waTEuGPC6x — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) December 4, 2025

Postseason push

While he may not be able to help the Bills during their push down the stretch, if he can return for postseason play, that would greatly benefit a Buffalo defensive line that has been besieged by injuries this season. McDermott confirmed on Friday that rookie edge rusher Landon Jackson will be out for the season, while the team previously lost DT DeWayne Carter and EDGE Michael Hoecht for the year as well.

Before his absence caused by injury, Oliver had performed well through three games this season, recording three sacks, seven tackles for loss and five quarterback hits. The Bills' front has been poor in defending against the run this season, while the pass rush has recorded just two sacks over the last four games.

Oliver's potential return can't come quick enough for this group.

