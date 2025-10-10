Bills Central

Bills vs. Falcons expert predictions Week 6: Is anyone taking Atlanta over Buffalo?

Here's a look at a round-up of expert picks for the Buffalo Bills' Week 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Mike Moraitis

The Buffalo Bills will look to bounce back following their first loss of the 2025 campaign in a Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Bills suffered an upset defeat at the hands of the New England Patriots last week to fall to 4-1. Making that loss worse, Patriots fans are now pumping their chests and believe they're team is catching up to Buffalo's perennial AFC East dominance.

Buffalo's chance at redemption against New England, which comes in Week 15, can't come fast enough.

The Falcons are coming out of their bye with a 2-2 record and have yet to put together even a two-game winning streak this season after alternating wins and losses over their first four. Atlanta did, however, notch a win before the bye.

This will be the 14th meeting between these two franchises. It has been an even history between Buffalo and Atlanta, as the Falcons are sporting a 7-6 record over the Bills all time. Buffalo has won each of the last two contests against the Falcons, though.

Here's a look at who experts are picking to win this contest that sees Buffalo as the road team.

ESPN

  • Stephania Bell: Bills
  • Matt Bowen: Bills
  • Mike Clay: Bills
  • Jeremy Fowler: Bills
  • Dan Graziano: Bills
  • Kalyn Kahler: Bills
  • Pamela Maldonado: Bills
  • Eric Moody: Bills
  • Jason Reid: Falcons
  • Lindsey Thiry: Bills
  • Seth Wickersham: Bills

CBS Sports

  • Pete Prisco: Bills
  • Cody Benjamin: Bills
  • Jared Dubin: Bills
  • Ryan Wilson: Bills
  • John Breech: Bills
  • Tyler Sullivan: Bills
  • Dave Richard: Bills
  • Jamey Eisenberg: Bills

Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: Bills 27, Falcons 20

Iyer: "The Bills won't be caught off guard in prime time again and the Falcons tend to be too up-and-down with their young offensive weapons to keep up with Josh Allen and James Cook on the indoor fast track."

Published
