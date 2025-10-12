Josh Allen looks to make amends, 4 other things to know about Bills vs. Falcons
For the second time in three weeks, Sean McDermott’s team faces a foe from the other conference. For the fourth time in six games, the Buffalo Bills are hoping to be ready for prime time.
That was not the case last week. After rallying to beat the Ravens on a Sunday night in Week 1 and knocking off the Dolphins at Orchard Park on a Thursday night in Week 3, Josh Allen was a little sloppy with the football, committing two of the team’s three turnovers last Sunday night in a surprising 23-20 home loss to the New England Patriots.
This week’s assignment has the club heading south to battle the Atlanta Falcons, the first of two Monday night games on the NFL’s Week 6 schedule. Raheem Morris’ squad was off last week, but the last time it took the field it held off the Washington Commanders at home by a 34-27 score.
Bills vs. Falcons history
It’s just the 14th meeting between these franchises in a series that dates back to 1973. It’s the Falcons that own the one-game lead in the standings (7-6). However, it’s the Bills that have prevailed in the last two encounters—the latest a 29-15 win at Buffalo in 2021. As for the Bills’ last appearance at Atlanta, the team came away with a 23-17 victory in McDermott’s first season as head coach in 2017.
Bills much different team on road
It’s only the second game outside of Orchard Park this season for the McDermott’s team. Dating back to the start of 2024, the Bills are an ordinary 6-5 on the road. That includes the 32-29 AFC title game loss at Kansas City in ’24. Buffalo’s lone road game this year resulted in a 30-10 win over the Jets in Week 2.
Falcons’ second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has now made seven starts during his brief NFL career, throwing nearly as many interceptions (5) as TD passes (6). The 2024 first-round selection has been picked off at least once in five of those games. He faces the league’s second-ranked pass defense in 2025.
Keep eye on Falcons’ RB Bijan Robinson
Bills’ left tackle Dion Dawkins is the key performer up front for a Bills’ team that allowed an NFL-low 14 sacks a year ago, but has given up just eight QB traps in five games this season. The Falcons’ pass rush has shown signs of progress. Nine different players have a hand in Atlanta’s 10 sacks in the club’s four games.
Falcons’ running back Bijan Robinson comes off a Pro Bowl campaign in 2024 in which he totaled 1,887 yards from scrimmage and scored 15 TDs. This season, he leads the team in rushing yards (314) and receiving yards (270) and has reached the end zone twice. He will be a big challenge for Buffalo’s defense.
