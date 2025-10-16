Bye week injury updates on six Bills' players, including three banged up in MNF loss
The bye week is early, but it comes at a good time for the banged-up Buffalo Bills.
The Bills entered their Week 6 road game with linebacker Matt Milano, tight end Dalton Kincaid and wide receiver Curtis Samuel. Furthermore, three addition players suffered injuries on Monday night, including one before the game even kicked off.
On Tuesday afternoon, following the 24-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Bills' head coach Sean McDermott provided status updates for all six injured players.
"Daquan Jones will be week to week with that calf that I mentioned to you after the game. Joshua Palmer, week to week as well, dealing with what he incurred last night in the, I think it was the early second quarter. And then [Matt] Milano, Dalton Kincaid, Curtis Samuel, Terrell Bernard, all day to day and dealing with what they're dealing with," said McDermott.
DT DaQuan Jones (week to week)
As Ed Oliver made his return to the defensive line interior, Jones "popped a calf" during Monday Night Football pregame warm-ups according to McDermott. The veteran played 64 percent of possible snaps through the first five weeks, and Buffalo needs his presence on a young defensive line. The Bills, who were carrying only four defensive tackles on the 53-man roster, are already shorthanded at the position with second-round rookie TJ Sanders landing on Injured Reserve.
WR Josh Palmer (week to week)
Palmer started hot on Monday night, making two receptions for 60 yards. His second catch, a 15-yard gain cutting across the field, came on the third snap of the second quarter, but it was his final rep of the game. Palmer came down awkwardly on the tackle, injuring his ankle. If he indeed suffered a high ankle sprain, he may need up to a month to fully recover.
LB Terrel Bernard (day to day)
Bernard rolled his ankle while defending a third-down run with 00:21 remaining in the first half against the Falcons. He left the game and did not return. Although he's struggled in pass coverage thus far this season, Bernard is a captain for a reason, and the Bills' defense is better when he's healthy.
TE Dalton Kincaid (day to day)
Kincaid popped up on the team injury report with an oblique in the days following the Sunday Night Football loss to New England. Seen wearing a red non-contact jersey, the Bills' leading receiver was a limited participant three practices in a row. It seemed as if the team was erring on the side of caution with the bye week on tap.
LB Matt Milano (day to day)
After re-injuring his pectoral in Week 5 loss against the Patriots, Milano was deemed week to week, meaning his current status is an upgrade. Even at 31 years old, he is one of Buffalo's most-effective defensive playmaker. He has 15 tackles and 1.0 sack over 100 snaps in 2025.
WR Curtis Samuel (day to day)
Samuel was questionable for the Week 6 road game after being limited in practice by ribs and neck issues, and he wound up on the inactives list. After starting the season as a healthy scratch for three weeks, the veteran was active in Weeks 4 and 5. He showed adequate kick return ability as well as the potential to contribute offensively. Samuel caught a touchdown pass in the 23-20 setback to the Patriots.
