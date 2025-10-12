Bills welcome back Ed Oliver, but leading receiver carries questionable tag for MNF
He said he was "ready" on Friday, and Saturday's injury report confirmed it.
Buffalo Bills' defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who has been out since spraining his ankle during Week 2 prep, does not carry an injury designation into the October 13 road game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Oliver had been a limited participant since returning to practice last week, but finally graduated to full status on Saturday. Meanwhile, safety Taylor Rapp, linebacker Dorian Williams and left tackle Dion Dawkins all fully participated for the second day in a row and are cleared for gameday. Williams missed the Week 5 loss due to a knee issue.
Earlier in the day, head coach Sean McDermott ruled out linebacker Matt Milano, safety Damar Hamlin and rookie defensive tackle TJ Sanders for the Monday Night Football matchup. The Bills subsequently placed both Hamlin and Sanders on Injured Reserve for a minimum of four weeks. After reinjuring his pectoral last week against the New England Patriots, Milano was deemed "week to week" by McDermott.
Tight end Dalton Kincaid, the Bills' leading receiver, is one of two players questionable for Monday night. Both Kincaid and wide receiver Curtis Samuel popped up on the injury report this week. Kincaid is dealing with an oblique while Samuel has a neck and ribs issue.
Kincaid, who has caught 20 of 24 targets for a team-best 287 yards, was a limited participant all three days of practice in Orchard Park. He was spotted in a red non-contact jersey again on Saturday. Samuel sandwiched two limited days around a DNP, but is trending up.
With Hamlin going to IR, the Bills have only two pure safeties available on their 53-man roster. Calling up Jordan Poyer from the practice squad is certainly a possibility.
Meanwhile, without Sanders, Buffalo has only three defensive tackles on the active roster. With Larry Ogunjobi due back from suspension after the Week 7 bye, the Bills may opt to sign Zion Logue to the roster for Week 6.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 6)
SATURDAY
LT Dion Dawkins (thumb) — Full
(Game: - )
DT Ed Oliver (ankle) — Full
(Game: - )
S Taylor Rapp (nose) — Full
(Game: - )
LB Dorian Williams (knee) — Full
(Game: - )
TE Dalton Kincaid (oblique) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
WR Curtis Samuel (neck/ribs) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
S Damar Hamlin (pectoral) — DNP
(Game: OUT)
LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — DNP
(Game: OUT)
DT TJ Sanders (knee) — DNP
(Game: OUT)
FRIDAY
LT Dion Dawkins (thumb) — Full
S Taylor Rapp (nose) — Full
LB Dorian Williams (knee) — Full
TE Dalton Kincaid (oblique) — Limited
DT Ed Oliver (ankle) — Limited
S Damar Hamlin (pectoral) — DNP
LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — DNP
WR Curtis Samuel (neck/ribs) — DNP
DT TJ Sanders (knee) — DNP
THURSDAY
LT Dion Dawkins (thumb) — Limited
S Damar Hamlin (pectoral) — Limited
TE Dalton Kincaid (oblique) — Limited
DT Ed Oliver (ankle) — Limited
S Taylor Rapp (nose) — Limited
WR Curtis Samuel (neck/ribs) — Limited
LB Dorian Williams (knee) — Limited
LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — DNP
DT TJ Sanders (knee) — DNP
