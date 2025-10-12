Bills Central

Bills welcome back Ed Oliver, but leading receiver carries questionable tag for MNF

The Buffalo Bills cleared DT Ed Oliver and three others for Monday Night Football, but two players remain questionable

Ralph Ventre

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver and defensive tackle Zion Logue dance to the music for a few moments while waiting for their turn to run a drill during the Return of the Blue Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug.1, 2025.
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver and defensive tackle Zion Logue dance to the music for a few moments while waiting for their turn to run a drill during the Return of the Blue Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug.1, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
He said he was "ready" on Friday, and Saturday's injury report confirmed it.

Buffalo Bills' defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who has been out since spraining his ankle during Week 2 prep, does not carry an injury designation into the October 13 road game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Oliver had been a limited participant since returning to practice last week, but finally graduated to full status on Saturday. Meanwhile, safety Taylor Rapp, linebacker Dorian Williams and left tackle Dion Dawkins all fully participated for the second day in a row and are cleared for gameday. Williams missed the Week 5 loss due to a knee issue.

Earlier in the day, head coach Sean McDermott ruled out linebacker Matt Milano, safety Damar Hamlin and rookie defensive tackle TJ Sanders for the Monday Night Football matchup. The Bills subsequently placed both Hamlin and Sanders on Injured Reserve for a minimum of four weeks. After reinjuring his pectoral last week against the New England Patriots, Milano was deemed "week to week" by McDermott.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid, the Bills' leading receiver, is one of two players questionable for Monday night. Both Kincaid and wide receiver Curtis Samuel popped up on the injury report this week. Kincaid is dealing with an oblique while Samuel has a neck and ribs issue.

Dalton Kincaid ATC
Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs against Miami Dolphins free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Kincaid, who has caught 20 of 24 targets for a team-best 287 yards, was a limited participant all three days of practice in Orchard Park. He was spotted in a red non-contact jersey again on Saturday. Samuel sandwiched two limited days around a DNP, but is trending up.

With Hamlin going to IR, the Bills have only two pure safeties available on their 53-man roster. Calling up Jordan Poyer from the practice squad is certainly a possibility.

Meanwhile, without Sanders, Buffalo has only three defensive tackles on the active roster. With Larry Ogunjobi due back from suspension after the Week 7 bye, the Bills may opt to sign Zion Logue to the roster for Week 6.

Curtis Samuel TD
Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Bills' Injury Report (Week 6)

SATURDAY
LT Dion Dawkins (thumb) — Full
(Game: - )

DT Ed Oliver (ankle) — Full
(Game: - )

S Taylor Rapp (nose) — Full
(Game: - )

LB Dorian Williams (knee) — Full
(Game: - )

TE Dalton Kincaid (oblique) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)

WR Curtis Samuel (neck/ribs) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)

S Damar Hamlin (pectoral) — DNP
(Game: OUT)

LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — DNP
(Game: OUT)

DT TJ Sanders (knee) — DNP
(Game: OUT)

FRIDAY
LT Dion Dawkins (thumb) — Full

S Taylor Rapp (nose) — Full

LB Dorian Williams (knee) — Full

TE Dalton Kincaid (oblique) — Limited

DT Ed Oliver (ankle) — Limited

S Damar Hamlin (pectoral) — DNP

LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — DNP

WR Curtis Samuel (neck/ribs) — DNP

DT TJ Sanders (knee) — DNP

THURSDAY
LT Dion Dawkins (thumb) — Limited

S Damar Hamlin (pectoral) — Limited

TE Dalton Kincaid (oblique) — Limited

DT Ed Oliver (ankle) — Limited

S Taylor Rapp (nose) — Limited

WR Curtis Samuel (neck/ribs) — Limited

LB Dorian Williams (knee) — Limited

LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — DNP

DT TJ Sanders (knee) — DNP

