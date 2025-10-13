Bills Central

Bills missing leading receiver vs. Falcons' pass defense on Monday Night Football

The Buffalo Bills declared five inactives players prior to the October 13 primetime affair in Atlanta

Ralph Ventre

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) makes a catch against New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0)
Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) makes a catch against New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills are down two offensive playmakers, including the team's leading receiver, in their Monday Night Football visit to the Atlanta Falcons.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid, who accounted for a team-best 287 receiving yards through the first five games, headlines the official list of Bills' inactives due to an oblique injury. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who is dealing with a neck/ribs issue, is also one of Buffalo's five scratches. Both players were listed as questionable to play on the final Week 6 injury report.

Only two tight ends — Dawson Knox and Jackson Hawes — are active. The Bills have five wide receivers available with Elijah Moore returning to action after two weeks as a healthy scratch.

Kincaid appeared on track for a breakout this fall, rebounding from a disappointing 2024 season that included an MCL injury. He caught 20 of 24 targets as a receiver while also making his presence felt as a blocker. Conventional wisdom suggests the setback is likely only minor with the Bills exercising caution, especially with a bye week on tap.

It's certainly not ideal, however, to be without a top pass-catcher when the opponent ranks first amongst NFL leaders in pass defense (135.0) like the Falcons.

Samuel, who was banged up frequently last season, was a healthy scratch for the first three games in 2025 before earning a jersey in Weeks 4 and 5. He scored a touchdown last Sunday against the New England Patriots, but availability continues to be an issue.

Veteran linebacker Matt Milano, special teamer Jimmy Ciarlo and rookie offensive lineman Chase Lundt round out the Bills' inactives.

Meanwhile, practice squad call-ups S Jordan Poyer and DT Jordan Phillips are dressed. It'll be Poyer's first appearance in a Bills' uniform since 2023.

After the Monday night matchup, Buffalo embarks on its bye week.

Matt Milano (58)
Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) runs for a gain as Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) defends during the second quarter in an AFC wild card game / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Bills' Inactives (Week 6)

LB Jimmy Ciarlo

TE Dalton Kincaid

OL Chase Lundt

LB Matt Milano

WR Curtis Samuel

