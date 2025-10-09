Bills Central

Bills' leading receiver practices in non-contact jersey, added to injury report

The Buffalo Bills added five new names to their Week 6 injury report, including a key offensive weapon, with a Monday Night Football appearance awaiting

Ralph Ventre

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) makes a catch against the New England Patriots during the first half
Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) makes a catch against the New England Patriots during the first half / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Well, that's not ideal, especially considering his performance of late.

Buffalo Bills' tight end Dalton Kincaid popped up on the team's official injury report on Thursday afternoon. With the Bills preparing for a Monday Night Football visit to the Atlanta Falcons, Kincaid, who leads the team with 287 receiving yards, was limited at practice due to an oblique injury.

After battling through a knee injury in 2024, Kincaid has been fully available up until this point. During the short portion of practice open to media, the tight end was spotted wearing a red non-contact jersey. That suggests the issue likely originated during the October 5 loss.

Bills' head coach Sean McDermott provided an injury update while addressing reporters prior to practice, and he did not include Kincaid, who has TD receptions in three of his first five games.

RELATED: Looking for upgrades, Bills may deploy two familiar, but forgotten commodities

"Matt Milano and TJ. Sanders will not practice today. Dion Dawkins, Dorian Williams, Ed Oliver, Curtis [Samuel]. Curtis will be full, but those other three will be limited. We'll continue to take it one day at time like we have," said McDermott.

Matt Milano PBU
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano and cornerback Cam Lewis break up a pass during the second half of the wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Milano, who was tabbed "week to week" by McDermott on Monday after re-injuring his pectoral, and Sanders, the second-round rookie defensive tackle, were indeed non-participants on Thursday.

Oliver and Williams, who both missed the Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots, were amongst seven limited participants, five of whom are new additions. Headlined by Kincaid, the added names include Samuel, Dawkins and safeties Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin.

RELATED: Bills' $29 million WR addition trending toward free-agent bust status

Fifth-round rookie tight end Jackson Hawes was limited two days last week, but he is no longer on the injury report.

Bills' Injury Report (Week 6)

LT Dion Dawkins (thumb) — Limited

S Damar Hamlin (pectoral) — Limited

TE Dalton Kincaid (oblique) — Limited

DT Ed Oliver (ankle) — Limited

S Taylor Rapp (nose) — Limited

WR Curtis Samuel (neck/ribs) — Limited

LB Dorian Williams (knee) — Limited

LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — DNP

DT TJ Sanders (knee) — DNP

Dalton Kincaid catch
Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) makes a catch against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.