Bills' leading receiver practices in non-contact jersey, added to injury report
Well, that's not ideal, especially considering his performance of late.
Buffalo Bills' tight end Dalton Kincaid popped up on the team's official injury report on Thursday afternoon. With the Bills preparing for a Monday Night Football visit to the Atlanta Falcons, Kincaid, who leads the team with 287 receiving yards, was limited at practice due to an oblique injury.
After battling through a knee injury in 2024, Kincaid has been fully available up until this point. During the short portion of practice open to media, the tight end was spotted wearing a red non-contact jersey. That suggests the issue likely originated during the October 5 loss.
Bills' head coach Sean McDermott provided an injury update while addressing reporters prior to practice, and he did not include Kincaid, who has TD receptions in three of his first five games.
"Matt Milano and TJ. Sanders will not practice today. Dion Dawkins, Dorian Williams, Ed Oliver, Curtis [Samuel]. Curtis will be full, but those other three will be limited. We'll continue to take it one day at time like we have," said McDermott.
Milano, who was tabbed "week to week" by McDermott on Monday after re-injuring his pectoral, and Sanders, the second-round rookie defensive tackle, were indeed non-participants on Thursday.
Oliver and Williams, who both missed the Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots, were amongst seven limited participants, five of whom are new additions. Headlined by Kincaid, the added names include Samuel, Dawkins and safeties Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin.
Fifth-round rookie tight end Jackson Hawes was limited two days last week, but he is no longer on the injury report.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 6)
LT Dion Dawkins (thumb) — Limited
S Damar Hamlin (pectoral) — Limited
TE Dalton Kincaid (oblique) — Limited
DT Ed Oliver (ankle) — Limited
S Taylor Rapp (nose) — Limited
WR Curtis Samuel (neck/ribs) — Limited
LB Dorian Williams (knee) — Limited
LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — DNP
DT TJ Sanders (knee) — DNP
