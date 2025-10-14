Sean McDermott offers lukewarm support for Bills OC Joe Brady after Week 6 failures
The Buffalo Bills are heading into their Week 7 bye in the midst of a frustrating slump. They’ve dropped their past two games, losing at home to the New England Patriots in Week 5 and then suffered a loss on the road to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.
In each of those games, Buffalo saw many of the same issues. They were guilty of uncharacteristic penalties, couldn’t make key stops on defense, and offensive coordinator Joe Brady tried to get “too cute” with his play calls.
RELATED: Is Bills head coach Sean McDermott on the hot seat following recent struggles?
That was the phrase used by head coach Sean McDermott when discussing the team’s loss to New England last week. McDermott was likely referring to a jet sweep call for tight end Dawson Knox, which resulted in a fumble when he and Josh Allen botched the handoff.
Brady clearly didn’t get the message, as he went back to the jet sweep well in Week 6. This time, he dialed up a sweep on a third-and-one for receiver Elijah Moore, and disaster ensued again as he fumbled the handoff. The Bills kept the ball but were facing a fourth-and-five and had to punt the ball away in the fourth quarter.
What made this play more infuriating was how well James Cook was running the ball. Handing it to him was surely the right call, but Brady tried to catch the defense napping and it cost the Bills.
Sean McDermott didn’t sound too thrilled with Joe Brady’s play calling
On Tuesday, McDermott was asked about the play and while he said he remains confident in Brady, he didn’t exactly sing his praises.
"Joe is a great OC and play-caller, but you go through a game and there are always plays you want back,” McDermott said.
“He knows how I feel about it, we talked about that again this morning. I remain confident in him putting us in good position."
Saying Brady knows how he feels isn’t the best tone. It doesn’t necessarily signify issues between the two coaches, but McDermott surely didn’t back the call.
It’s impossible to put the loss on this one play, but it’s also fair to ask why Brady is so insistent on trying to go away from what’s working.
It’s also a safe bet to assume there won’t be any jet sweeps when the Bills are back on the field in Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —