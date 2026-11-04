Josh Allen 'So Proud Of' Spencer Brown Substitute Who Bailed Out Bills

It was his second test in three weeks, and he aced it, according to multiple accounts.

Initially, it seemed odd that the Buffalo Bills were willing to let reliable swing tackle Ryan Van Demark leave for the Minnesota Vikings as a restricted free agent this offseason.

After seeing Tylan Grable's recent efforts, however, it's apparent why the Bills had enough trust in their 2024 sixth-round pick to comfortably part ways with a high-quality backup.

With Van Demark's role up for grabs, Grable won a training camp battle against fourth-round rookie Jude Bowry.

The Bills used him sparingly until starting right tackle Spencer Brown left after 16 snaps due to a back flare-up on October 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. Grable stepped up to get Buffalo through a 37-34 overtime victory.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Tylan Grable (68) in his stance during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown returned to take all reps against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 18, but he wound up experiencing issues coming out of the Week 7 bye. With Brown, who was ruled as questionable to play, ultimately being unavailable, Grable was back on duty in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens.

“The Rams game was huge for him and the confidence that he had going into the [Ravens] game," said Bills' head coach Joe Brady.

Keeping pressure off quarterback Josh Allen, who was sacked only once, for the most part, Grable manned the right tackle spot for all 82 possible snaps against the Ravens.

"I'm so proud of him," said the five-time NFL MVP finalist Allen following the 36-10 thumping on November 1. "He, again, throughout the week, not sure if he was going or not. [He] just decided, hey, I'm going to plan like I am. And I thought he played fantastic."

Who is Tylan Grable?

The Bills selected Grable out of Central Florida at No. 204 overall in 2024.

As a rookie, Grable was actually dressed over Van Demark for the first three weeks of the 2024 campaign until a groin injury landed the 6-foot-5 bookend on Injured Reserve until December. He was used sparingly as a sixth offensive lineman in heavy formations.

Grable never got off the ground in 2025 as a training camp head injury kept him sidelined until his season debut against the New York Jets in Week 18. Including this past Sunday's effort, he has three career starts under his belt.

The 27-year-old Grable has proven effective at both right and left tackle, giving the Bills a luxury of sorts off the bench.

Bills Tylan Grable pushes Spencer Brown during a drill at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University on July 30, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

More rave reviews for Tylan Grable vs. Ravens

Starting left guard Alec Anderson, who knows what it's like to be called in on short notice, claimed it was business as usual with Grable taking the first-team reps. The second-stringer reportedly fit in seamlessly.

"We go in there, all four of us [starting offensive linemen] have faith in our right tackle, and I think that that showed this week, because it was as if Spencer was out there. I didn't think nothing was happening. Josh wasn't getting pressured. We weren't sliding his way to help him," said Anderson (h/t WGR's Sal Capaccio for the audio).

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Tylan Grable (68) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger, now known for his Baldy Breakdowns, gave Grable high marks in a social media post.

"Sure looks like he was ready for duty...Lots to like. Size; Power; Feet; and Attitude. Bills can find em; and develop em," said Baldinger.

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