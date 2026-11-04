Josh Allen 'So Proud Of' Spencer Brown Substitute Who Bailed Out Bills
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It was his second test in three weeks, and he aced it, according to multiple accounts.
Initially, it seemed odd that the Buffalo Bills were willing to let reliable swing tackle Ryan Van Demark leave for the Minnesota Vikings as a restricted free agent this offseason.
After seeing Tylan Grable's recent efforts, however, it's apparent why the Bills had enough trust in their 2024 sixth-round pick to comfortably part ways with a high-quality backup.
With Van Demark's role up for grabs, Grable won a training camp battle against fourth-round rookie Jude Bowry.
The Bills used him sparingly until starting right tackle Spencer Brown left after 16 snaps due to a back flare-up on October 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. Grable stepped up to get Buffalo through a 37-34 overtime victory.
Brown returned to take all reps against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 18, but he wound up experiencing issues coming out of the Week 7 bye. With Brown, who was ruled as questionable to play, ultimately being unavailable, Grable was back on duty in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens.
“The Rams game was huge for him and the confidence that he had going into the [Ravens] game," said Bills' head coach Joe Brady.
Keeping pressure off quarterback Josh Allen, who was sacked only once, for the most part, Grable manned the right tackle spot for all 82 possible snaps against the Ravens.
"I'm so proud of him," said the five-time NFL MVP finalist Allen following the 36-10 thumping on November 1. "He, again, throughout the week, not sure if he was going or not. [He] just decided, hey, I'm going to plan like I am. And I thought he played fantastic."
Who is Tylan Grable?
The Bills selected Grable out of Central Florida at No. 204 overall in 2024.
As a rookie, Grable was actually dressed over Van Demark for the first three weeks of the 2024 campaign until a groin injury landed the 6-foot-5 bookend on Injured Reserve until December. He was used sparingly as a sixth offensive lineman in heavy formations.
Grable never got off the ground in 2025 as a training camp head injury kept him sidelined until his season debut against the New York Jets in Week 18. Including this past Sunday's effort, he has three career starts under his belt.
The 27-year-old Grable has proven effective at both right and left tackle, giving the Bills a luxury of sorts off the bench.
More rave reviews for Tylan Grable vs. Ravens
Starting left guard Alec Anderson, who knows what it's like to be called in on short notice, claimed it was business as usual with Grable taking the first-team reps. The second-stringer reportedly fit in seamlessly.
"We go in there, all four of us [starting offensive linemen] have faith in our right tackle, and I think that that showed this week, because it was as if Spencer was out there. I didn't think nothing was happening. Josh wasn't getting pressured. We weren't sliding his way to help him," said Anderson (h/t WGR's Sal Capaccio for the audio).
Meanwhile, former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger, now known for his Baldy Breakdowns, gave Grable high marks in a social media post.
"Sure looks like he was ready for duty...Lots to like. Size; Power; Feet; and Attitude. Bills can find em; and develop em," said Baldinger.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.