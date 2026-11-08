Only One Team Makes Sense in a Potential Trade for Daniel Jones

The Colts’ post– Chris Ballard firing fire sale has apparently extended to their quarterback.

According to a recent report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport , Indianapolis has received calls from multiple teams about trading for veteran signal-caller Daniel Jones.

Jones, 29, signed a two-year extension with the Colts this offseason after an impressive 2025 campaign that saw him lead Indianapolis to an 8–5 record while notching career highs in completion percentage (68.0%), yards per attempt (8.1) and passer rating (100.2). Even after tearing his Achilles late last season, Jones did enough for the team to feel comfortable handing him $50 million in guaranteed money.

After a slow start to 2026, however, the Colts parted ways with Ballard and have since traded away franchise pillar Quentin Nelson as well as a star defensive lineman in DeForest Buckner. Rumors suggest that wide receiver Josh Downs —or even three-time Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor —could be next.

Sticking with Jones, though, the only reported team to have called about him is the Ravens, who—without Lamar Jackson (thumb) for at least the next four weeks and backup Tyler “Snoop” Huntley (toe) for the season—started rookie UDFA Joe Fagnano in their loss to the Jaguars Thursday night. Baltimore has since finalized a trade with the Cardinals for Jacoby Brissett , making a deal for Jones highly unlikely.

Outside of the Ravens, it’s speculation. But if the Colts do decide to trade Jones, there’s one team that stands out as an obvious partner.

The one suitor that makes sense

Daniel Jones spent the second half of the 2024 season with the Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Vikings make the most sense as a potential landing spot for Jones.

Minnesota has started the 2026 season an impressive 6–1, and they’ve done so behind a staunch, relentless Brian Flores–led defense.

Through eight weeks, the Vikings have allowed the fewest points per game (13.3) and the second-fewest yards per game (271.6) while ranking second in turnover differential (plus-seven) thanks to their eight interceptions and four forced fumbles. They’ve also made life extremely difficult for opposing quarterbacks, holding them to the lowest combined passer rating (64.9), completion percentage (56.2%) and passing yards per game (154.9) while sacking them 25 times.

Their offense, however, has been a completely different story.

After signing Kyler Murray this offseason and seeing him win the starting job, the Vikings traded 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy to the Giants in late September—a move that has far from fixed their problems offensively . Entering Week 9, Minnesota has gained the fourth-fewest yards per game (279.4) while scoring just 20-plus points in a game just twice all season. Murray, meanwhile, has thrown just five touchdowns to three interceptions, has yet to score a rushing touchdown, and is now managing a hamstring injury that will keep him out for Monday night’s game against the Bills.

With their defense playing at an elite level, a change of pace under center may be warranted—and could help Minnesota catch a spark down the stretch of the 2026 campaign.

Jones has familiarity in the Vikings’ system—having spent the latter half of the 2024 season on Minnesota’s practice squad following his release from the Giants—and even after opting to sign with the Colts in free agency the following offseason, has attributed his time with the franchise as one of the reasons why he was able to accomplish what he did with the Colts last season.

“I always thought I worked really hard…” Jones said in an appearance on the Fitz and Whit podcast late last year. “But going to Minnesota, I saw how Sam [Darnold] prepared. I saw how Kevin [O’Connell] prepared those guys, Josh McCown, Grant Udinski, that crew, and how detailed they were, day-in-and-day-out on every little bit of the plan. … That made a big impression on me.”

Between a defense littered with talent and an offense paced by a star receiver Justin Jefferson, plus tight end in T.J. Hockenson, it’s clear that the Vikings have a roster capable of competing right now. What’s missing is a quarterback who can operate O’Connell’s system effectively and be a more consistent presence under center.

If the Colts are willing to move on, Jones landing with the Vikings would almost be too obvious not to happen. Minnesota would get an experienced quarterback familiar with its system who showed last season he can produce at a high level. At the same time, Jones would move from a Colts team clearly in rebuild mode to one with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.