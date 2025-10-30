Patrick Mahomes describes 'challenge' playing Bills at Highmark Stadium
The battle that we all know and love is almost here. The Buffalo Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs in what has been this decade’s most beloved rivalry.
Josh Allen and the Bills face off with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in what has become a Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning-type billing each year. And while Mahomes knows Allen will make it tough for Kansas City to pull out the win, it’s Bills Mafia he’s also giving credit to as well.
When asked by reporters in the Chiefs’ media if he enjoyed playing in Buffalo, he said their sentiment towards the team makes it a “challenge” to play there.
"I mean, they don't like us. They do not like the Chiefs," said Mahomes, who is 2-1 in games played in Western New York, including the playoffs. "
"It is a cool environment. I love playing in historic stadiums, and that stadium has had so many great players play in it. Who knows, it might be the last time we get the opportunity to play there. It'll be a great challenge, and they're loud. That's what you want. You want to go in and be in a hostile environment."
Many of the Bills' games with KC have been on the road throughout this Allen-Mahomes era. But there have also been memorable installments in the series in Buffalo.
Mahomes kicked things off in their first regular-season matchup with a win over the Bills during the 2020 season. Their next matchup in Buffalo would not come until the 2023 Divisional Round, where KC once again upended the Bills en route to its second straight Super Bowl win.
Buffalo would get some getback during their 2024 regular season meeting, as Allen's electrifying fourth-quarter touchdown run sealed the win for the Bills.
Like Mahomes said, it could be the very last time Bills Mafia hosts Mahomes and the Chiefs in the old Highmark Stadium. But whenever he does visit Buffalo, Mahomes know those fans will be loud and proud about the Bills.
