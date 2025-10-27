Sean McDermott credits Bills' position group for 'taking over' vs. Panthers
The Buffalo Bills' defensive line got to eat in Week 8.
The Bills' d-line had a field day in their win over the Carolina Panthers. They totaled six sacks, limited the Panthers to 244 total yards and forced three turnovers in the win.
It was a bevy of contributors in the performance. It spotlights just how crucial it is getting guys like Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi back from suspensions.
Hoecht especially popped in the win. He finished with three tackles, 1.5 sacks, a tackle for loss, and forced fumble that rookie defensive tackle Deone Walker recovered.
The biggest play of the day may have come from A.J. Epenesa, who set up a Buffalo touchdown with an incredible interception of Andy Dalton in the second quarter.
Greg Rousseau also recovered a fumble in the win.
The Bills' d-line also deserves some credit for slowing down a Carolina rushing attack that had entered Week 8 as the third-best in football. Buffalo also entered the game allowing 5.8 yards per carry and held the Panthers to a mark of 4.1.
Collectively, Hoecht, Walker, Rouseau, Joey Bosa, Jordan Phillips, Deone Walker, and Ed Oliver all totaled the seven TFLs on the day.
Oliver is the name to watch from the group, though. He had a strong start with three tackles and two TFLs, but then was ruled out with a biceps injury.
There's no timeframe yet on when (or even if) Oliver may be back. And his presence being off of the field has already been a theme in 2025. His five-game absence directly contributed to Buffalo allowing such a high clip in yards per carry on the year.
Bills' head coach Sean McDermott noted the defense in his postgame speech. Also calling out the offensive line, he said the d-line was "great" in the win, "taking over" in the process.
They will need to continue to be great for Buffalo for more success this season. Whether Oliver is there or not.
