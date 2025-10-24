Bills Central

Pro Football Hall of Famer shares what makes Josh Allen 'elite'

Super Bowl champion reviews one of Allen's best plays from the 2025 season

Khari Demos

Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17).
Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17). / Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It looks like Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen has a Hall of Fame fan.

While reviewing tape from the Bills' Week 2 win over the New York Jets, former Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed shared what he thinks makes the reigning MVP such an "elite" player. The Pro Football Hall of Famer said it's the "seven inches between his ears," referring to Allen's brain.

The play that Reed specifically reviewed was Allen's 40-yard scramble in the win over the Jets. That play remains Allen's longest rush of the 2025 season.

"Right out of the gate, Josh Allen is pointing and acknowledging who's the Mike," said Reed, referring to one of New York's middle linebackers. "They're telling the [offensive] line who to block, who's the middle of the defense."

Reed went on to say Allen was able to take advantage of the Jets' Cover 1 call and blitzing. Because this coverage did not designate a QB spy, Reed uniquely calls out how Allen can read coverages like these and scramble to exploit a defense.

"He's played in the backyard on Thanksgiving with the family and the boys before," said Reed of Allen's playmaking ability. "As you can see, he can read the rush. He knows the Mike [LB], he's telling you who's the Mike. He knows his man, he motions his guy. He drops back, He's looking at his guys, but he's also seeing and feeling the rush."

Reed said an athletic QB like Allen is able to make that play because he "sees the hole" once the pocket breaks down.

"He has that running back type of skill, he sees it" said Reed. "The man's a super athlete."

Reed has to keep an eye on what Buffalo does after serving as an assistant defensive backs coach for the franchise in 2016. And having played against dual-threat QBs like Michael Vick, Vince Young and Colin Kaepernick in Super Bowl XLVII, he knows a thing or two about how difficult it is playing a dynamic QB like Allen.

Connor McGovern, Jowon Briggs and Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills' guard Connor McGovern (66), New York Jets' defensive tackle Jowon Briggs (91) and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17). / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Published
