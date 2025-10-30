Bills add kicker, linebacker to official injury report with Chiefs visiting Sunday
A new week means new additions to the Buffalo Bills' official injury reports.
With the Bills preparing to host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9, two new names emerged with injury designations on Wednesday. Kicker Matt Prater and veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson both appeared as limited participants due to injuries.
Addressing reporters prior to practice, Bills' head coach Sean McDermott initially categorized Thompson, defensive Joey Bosa and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips as limited due to vet rest.
"Joey Bosa, Shaq Thompson, Jordan Phillips will be individual only. They're on vet rest days," said McDermott.
When the official injury report cam across the wire afterwards, Bosa and Phillips showed up as vet rest while Thompson was tagged with a hamstring injury.
The 31-year-old Thompson has participated in six of the Bills' seven games thus far, including two starts. He started the Week 8 win over the Carolina Panthers, logging a team-high 54 defensive snaps.
As for Prater, his calf injury may be a result of Wednesday's practice, considering McDermott did not report the 41-year-old as limited earlier in the day.
Prater has been the Bills' kicker for all seven games thus far, effectively filling in for the injured Tyler Bass. Last time out, he recorded his second miss of the season by hooking an extra point in the win over the Panthers. His only prior miss was a field goal attempt in a Week 3 win over the Miami Dolphins.
While Bass is eligible to come off Injured Reserve, one would think some sort of ramp-up period would be preferred before inserting him into game action.
Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and wide receiver Joshua Palmer, who were injured on October 13 and subsequently labeled as week to week, were unavailable for practice. Running back Ray Davis also sat out due to an illness.
On a positive note, starting linebackers Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard participated in full after being limited last week.
The Bills will wecome the Chiefs for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on November 2 in the CBS Game of the Week.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 9)
LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) — Full
LB Matt Milano (pectoral) — Full
DE Joey Bosa (vet rest) — Limited
DT Jordan Phillips (vet rest) — Limited
K Matt Prater (calf) — Limited
LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) — Limited
RB Ray Davis (illness) — DNP
DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP
WR Joshua Palmer (knee / ankle) — DNP
